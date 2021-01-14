Open Menu

Howard Hughes’ Seaport project dealt major blow

Landmarks Preservation Commission calls proposed towers at 250 Water Street too tall

New York /
Jan.January 14, 2021 09:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

A rendering of 250 Water Street and Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O'Reilly (SOM; Getty; iStock)

A rendering of 250 Water Street and Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O’Reilly (SOM; Getty; iStock)


It’s back to the drawing board — or perhaps the garbage bin — for proposed towers at 250 Water Street.

Over the years the Howard Hughes Corporation has faced extensive community pushback for its plans to build two mixed-use towers at the site. And this week, the Landmarks Preservation Commission — dismissing pleas from a slew of influential New Yorkers at a Jan. 5 hearing — said the project was simply too tall.

According to the Tribeca Trib, the commission told the Texas-based developer at a meeting Tuesday that the towers would “invade the district’s sky space.”

The panel took no official action, but made clear it would not approve the project. The setback means Howard Hughes will have to revisit plans for the site with architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

“We appreciate the LPC’s thoughtful feedback and look forward to returning soon to the commission,” a spokesperson for the developer told the newspaper in a statement.

Some have speculated that redevelopment of the giant parking lot would not be economically viable if limited to the historic district’s typical scale of five stories. A low-scale project would certainly not generate enough profit to endow the historic district’s long-struggling South Street Seaport Museum with $50 million, as Howard Hughes’ 40-story towers promised to do.

Read more

Howard Hughes bought the site for $180 million in 2018 from the Milstein family. Its current plan, scaled back from an earlier proposal, includes two 470-foot towers with 260 condo units and 100 affordable rental units.

At that height, the towers would be well over the existing 120-foot zoning height limit in the area, the local paper noted. Beyond approval from Landmarks, the developer needs a zoning modification from the City Council; it has support for that lined up from the local member, Margaret Chin.

Critics of the proposal argue that Landmarks can only consider its architecture and scale, not the $50 million that Howard Hughes said the project would allow it to contribute to the Seaport Museum.

The commission’s chair, Sarah Carroll, agreed, saying at Tuesday’s meeting that the benefits for the museum, “while laudable, are not factors that we can consider or rely on in determining whether the proposed designs for the 250 Water Street site” are appropriate.

Commissioners were unswayed by arguments that the site has been undeveloped for decades, has no historic significance, and is at the edge of the historic district with much taller buildings immediately behind it.

[Tribeca Trib] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Developmenthoward hughes corporationSeaport

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    SK Development's Scott Shnay and Ironstate's Michael Barry (Google Maps, Scott Shnay via LinkedIn)

    Noho offices move forward where city wants housing

    Noho offices move forward where city wants housing
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Brookfield’s Brian Kingston with the High Line and the Moynihan Train Hall (Getty)

    New High Line section will connect to Moynihan Train Hall

    New High Line section will connect to Moynihan Train Hall
    Mickey Rabina and 520 Fifth Ave. (Rabina, Ceruzzi Properties)

    Rabina files plans for 70-story tower at beleaguered Fifth Ave site

    Rabina files plans for 70-story tower at beleaguered Fifth Ave site
    Miki Naftali of Naftali Group and 470 Kent Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

    Naftali Group files plans for 400-unit towers in Williamsburg

    Naftali Group files plans for 400-unit towers in Williamsburg
    Gale Brewer with 250 Water Street (Getty, the Howard Hughes Corporation/SOM)

    Howard Hughes’ Seaport project gets surprise backing from Gale Brewer

    Howard Hughes’ Seaport project gets surprise backing from Gale Brewer
    A rendering of Fordham Landing and Brad Zackson of Dynamic Star (Photos via Dynamic Star)

    Dynamic Star continues adding to $3.5B Bronx megaproject

    Dynamic Star continues adding to $3.5B Bronx megaproject
    Empty offices, shut down retail stores, closing restaurants and literal fires are among the biggest real estate disasters of 2020. (Getty)

    Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020

    Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020
    Rendering of 22-43 Jackson Avenue (Trader Joe’s)

    The priciest outer-borough condo filings of 2020

    The priciest outer-borough condo filings of 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.