Open Menu

Manhattan asking retail rents continue downward spiral

Year-over-year drop of nearly 10% to $652 per square foot

New York /
Jan.January 14, 2021 12:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

The holidays are typically a bright spot for retailers, but with little foot traffic returning to Manhattan, the fourth quarter of 2020 was instead filled with uncertainty and distress.

The average retail asking rent in Manhattan’s 16 retail corridors dropped nearly 10 percent year over year to $652 per square foot, according to a new report by CBRE. That’s a slight drop from Q3’s $659 per square foot, marking the lowest rents have been since 2011.

In some neighborhoods, rents were slashed nearly in half. On Prince Street in Soho, asking rents fell from $719 to $423 per square foot year-over-year.

Read more

But while the pandemic accelerated the trend, rents have been falling progressively over the past five years, according to a recent REBNY report. The CBRE report notes that Q4’s numbers represent the 13th quarterly decrease in average asking rents.

Additionally, for the sixth quarter in a row, leasing velocity has been spiraling. The number of available ground-floor storefronts jumped 3.9 percent, from 254 to 264 — which is a new high for availability in the borough, according to CBRE.

However, there were a few bright spots. Retail spending was up, with quarterly sales increasing 8.6 percent to $35.4 billion. The unemployment rate dropped roughly 4 basis points to 12.1 percent.

And several big leases were signed in the fourth quarter. Home Depot inked a 20-year lease to take over more than 100,000 square feet on the Upper East Side that was previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond. Target similarly secured a new 20-year, 55,000-square-foot lease at a space recently vacated by Barnes & Noble on East 86th Street.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBREManhattanRetailsohoSoho retail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    New Yorkers signed leases in record numbers last month. (Getty)

    Manhattan, Brooklyn rental leasing hit 12-year high in December

    Manhattan, Brooklyn rental leasing hit 12-year high in December
    Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti (Getty)

    Shake Shack to add 60 new locations this year

    Shake Shack to add 60 new locations this year
    Walmart suspends political contributions to GOP lawmakers who opposed President-elect Joe Biden’s election certification (iStock; Getty)

    Walmart cuts off cash to pols who opposed election certification

    Walmart cuts off cash to pols who opposed election certification
    Cash App CEO Jack Dorsey with 13 Crosby. (Getty, Google Maps)

    Cash App takes new Soho office

    Cash App takes new Soho office
    The Fat Sal's mascots from each coast. (Fat Sal's Deli, Fat Sal's Bar and Grill)

    A tale of two logos: Restaurants in CA, NY battle over branding

    A tale of two logos: Restaurants in CA, NY battle over branding
    SK Development's Scott Shnay and Ironstate's Michael Barry (Google Maps, Scott Shnay via LinkedIn)

    Noho offices move forward where city wants housing

    Noho offices move forward where city wants housing
    President Donald Trump (Getty)

    Banks, business partners cut Trump Org ties after Capitol attacks

    Banks, business partners cut Trump Org ties after Capitol attacks
    109 East 79th Street and 1010 Park Avenue (Google Maps)

    Upper East Side trophy property tops luxury deals — again

    Upper East Side trophy property tops luxury deals — again
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.