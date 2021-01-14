Open Menu

Rent-stabilized tenants owe landlords more than $1B

CHIP study estimates 185k households more than two months behind on rent

New York /
Jan.January 14, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CHIP executive director Jay Martin (iStock)

CHIP executive director Jay Martin (iStock)

Pressure is mounting on New York City’s renters.

According to a new survey from the Community Housing Improvement Program, tenants in rent-stabilized apartments are more than $1 billion behind on rent. The figure represents about 185,000 households that owe more than two months’ rent — an average of $6,000.

The survey, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, focused on rent-regulated buildings — about half the total number of rental units in the city.

Jay Martin, executive director of CHIP, said taking into account the city’s roughly 1 million market-rate rentals would likely put tenants’ rent debt at $2 billion.

“It’s not an insurmountable amount,” Martin told the Journal. “The numbers tell us that, probably, if we could get an additional $1 billion or $2 billion in the city, we could probably pay off every single renter’s arrears in the entire city of New York over the last year of the crisis.”

Washington and Albany have provided some rent aid during the pandemic. The latest federal relief package includes $1.3 billion in rental assistance for the entire state. The incoming Biden administration has said it will pursue another stimulus package.

Landlords are prohibited from evicting tenants until May under the state’s eviction moratorium. Advocates for both landlords and tenants are calling for more financial support.

[WSJ] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    rent regulationRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cea Weaver (Photos via Twitter; Getty; iStock;)

    How a socialist on City Planning Commission would affect real estate

    How a socialist on City Planning Commission would affect real estate
    John Catsimatidis (Getty)

    John Catsimatidis wants to add three more rental towers in Coney Island

    John Catsimatidis wants to add three more rental towers in Coney Island
    Open New York's Will Thomas and Kyle Dontoh (Photos via Getty; iStock: Open New York)

    Outsiders for years, NYC yimbys move into mainstream

    Outsiders for years, NYC yimbys move into mainstream
    Empty offices, shut down retail stores, closing restaurants and literal fires are among the biggest real estate disasters of 2020. (Getty)

    Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020

    Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020
    Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; iStock)

    City formalizes push for security deposit alternatives

    City formalizes push for security deposit alternatives
    Emerald Equity Group's Isaac Kassirer and231 East 117th Street (Google Maps)

    Some of Isaac Kassirer’s Harlem buildings head to bankruptcy

    Some of Isaac Kassirer’s Harlem buildings head to bankruptcy
    Clockwise from left: Richard LeFrak, Related chairman Stephen Ross, A&E's Douglas Eisenberg, Cammeby’s International Group founder Rubin Schron and Blackstone president Jonathan Gray (Getty, iStock)

    These are NYC’s largest rental landlords of 2020

    These are NYC’s largest rental landlords of 2020
    New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (Getty)

    Landlords criticize “asinine” eviction and foreclosure bill

    Landlords criticize “asinine” eviction and foreclosure bill
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.