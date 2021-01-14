Open Menu

Three Trump Org contracts de Blasio canceled were about to expire anyway

Fine print undercuts mayor’s rebuke of president’s company

Jan.January 14, 2021 10:01 AM
TRD Staff
Mayor Bill de Blasio and the carousel at Central Park (Getty)

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement that the city was terminating contracts with the Trump Organization may need an asterisk.

Three of the four contracts identified by de Blasio were already set to expire in April, Politico reported.

De Blasio framed the Wednesday announcement as a moralistic response to Trump’s inciting a mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

“In light of this criminal act, the city of New York has determined that it is within our power to terminate all contracts with the Trump Organization,” de Blasio said at a press conference. “So, goodbye to the Trump Organization. We are not doing any business with you.”

The contracts relate to a golf course in the Bronx, the carousel at Central Park and two ice skating rinks, all of which are managed by the Trump Organization.

Politico reports that the carousel contract was due to expire April 9 and the contract for the skating rinks was to expire April 30.

The contract for the golf course, however, runs through April 30, 2032.

“The city of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe the Trump Organization over $30 million,” Eric Trump told Politico in a statement.

The city said it will deliver termination notices this week. Its lawyers had looked for a legal basis to exit Trump contracts years ago but decided against it.

A slew of companies have cut ties with the family business since the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol.

[Politico] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan




