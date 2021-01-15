Open Menu

Brooklyn sales jumped 82% in the fourth quarter

Quarter-over-quarter spike sets new record

New York /
Jan.January 15, 2021 01:32 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The average sales price in Brooklyn in the fourth quarter was just over $1 million. (Getty)

The average sales price in Brooklyn in the fourth quarter was just over $1 million. (Getty)

 

In the before times, New York’s residential sales market functioned on a natural rhythm of seasonality. Spring was good; fall was less good; and winter was the worst.

But the pandemic has changed things. Take Brooklyn: Between 2003 and 2019, the number of sales in the fourth quarter traditionally fell by an average of 13 percent from the previous quarter.

In 2020, however, fourth-quarter sales shot up 82 percent from the third quarter to a total of 2,695. The number was also nearly 6 percent higher than the same period last year.

“The fourth quarter tends to have the lowest sales total of any quarter of the year and this year it has the highest,” said Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuel, author of the latest Douglas Elliman market report for Brooklyn and Queens home sales. “This is the clawback; this is the recovery and activity from the lockdown.”

Miller said he had seen the spike coming by looking at Brooklyn contract numbers, which had steadily ticked up last year as buyers left Manhattan in search of more spacious homes. (Sales reports do not take into consideration when contracts were signed, meaning there is a lag in the data.)

“The last two months, new signed contracts for Brooklyn were the most signed contracts for their respective months since the financial crisis,” Miller said.

According to his market report, the average sales price in Brooklyn in the fourth quarter was just over $1 million, up from $972,873 in the same period last year.

Condos in new developments did particularly well, accounting for 300 deals last quarter — a huge jump from the 56 new development deals done in the same period last year.

In Queens, meanwhile, fourth-quarter sales shot up 56 percent from the previous quarter, although they were down 8.3 percent from the same period last year.

The median sales price in that borough, $668,000, and the average sales price, $705,636, both rose year-over-year to reach new records.

Miller said Queens has been setting price records since 2015.

“A lot of the growth in Queens has been attributed to what I have been calling for years the ‘Brooklyn spillover,’” he said. “Brooklyn was the machine that was attracting a lot of demand and people that were priced out looked at Queens as a more affordable alternative — and that’s continuing.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brooklyn sales marketDatajonathan millerQueens sales market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CoStar’s Andrew Florance and Homesnap’s John Mazur (CoStart; LinkedIn)

    CoStar to acquire Homesnap for $250M

    CoStar to acquire Homesnap for $250M
    GDS CFO Daniel Newman and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Getty)

    China-US trade tension fuels data center giant’s secondary exchange listing

    China-US trade tension fuels data center giant’s secondary exchange listing
    (iStock)

    Manhattan home sales improving as suburban hot streak continues

    Manhattan home sales improving as suburban hot streak continues
    (Getty)

    Brooklyn home sales fell at a record rate in Q3

    Brooklyn home sales fell at a record rate in Q3
    The vacancy rate hit 5.75 percent (iStock)

    Rental listings in Manhattan hit 14-year high as vacancies soar

    Rental listings in Manhattan hit 14-year high as vacancies soar
    (iStock)

    Manhattan apartment vacancy smashes 5% barrier

    Manhattan apartment vacancy smashes 5% barrier
    (iStock)

    Suburban housing market surged in August while Manhattan trailed

    Suburban housing market surged in August while Manhattan trailed
    (iStock)

    Brooklyn and Queens Q2 sales fall at highest rate in decade

    Brooklyn and Queens Q2 sales fall at highest rate in decade
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.