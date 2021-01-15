Open Menu

Porch snaps up four startups for over $122M

But company’s losses projected to widen to $53M+

Jan.January 15, 2021 12:45 PM
TRD Staff
Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman (iStock)

Porch isn’t wasting time on the acquisition front: Just three weeks after going public, the home-services startup scooped up four companies for $122 million.

The Seattle-based company said it inked a deal to buy Homeowners of America, a Texas insurance company, for $100 million in cash and stock, Geekwire reported. It will also buy V12, a marketing platform, for $22 million in cash, plus two smaller startups — PalmTech and iRoofing — for an undisclosed sum.

Porch went public last year after merging with Proptech Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm formed by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority veterans Tom Hennessy and Joe Beck. The deal helped Porch raise $322 million, and its valuation soared to more than $1 billion on its first day of trading.

The influx of cash came just in time: Company accountants said recurring losses raised “substantial doubt” about Porch’s ability to continue, according to its IPO filing.

Read more

Porch’s preliminary results for 2020, which it disclosed on Thursday, project a net loss of between $53 million to $55 million — $20 million more than previously estimated, according to Geekwire. Executives attributed the higher losses to sales and marketing and R&D spending.

Porch is projecting $170 million in 2021 revenue, up from an earlier projection of $120 million. It is expecting $72 million in revenue for 2020.

[Geekwire] — E.B. Solomont




