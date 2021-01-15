Open Menu

Silicon Valley exodus: Where’d everyone go?

Workers, companies leave the tech hub behind as work-from-home trend continues

National /
Jan.January 15, 2021 11:32 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
As companies leave Silicon Valley, Austin, Texas is becoming a top destination. (Getty)

As companies leave Silicon Valley, Austin, Texas is becoming a top destination. (Getty)

 

As the pandemic rages across the U.S., it’s unclear when employees will be able to return to their offices. That’s led to a huge shift in San Francisco real estate that may impact the city for years to come.

While companies try to figure out what the future of work looks like, some of their employees have abandoned the Bay Area, the New York Times reported. Now, those firms are following suit.

Some of the companies that are fueled San Francisco’s most recent tech boom — including Twitter and Airbnb — are trying to get out, or at least substantially decrease their footprint in the city. Twitter and Dropbox have sought to sublease their San Francisco offices as they allow employees to work from home forever. (Facebook has also given employees that option.)

Read more

And Pinterest paid a staggering $90 million to cancel its 490,000-square-foot lease at 88 Bluxome, an in-the-works development project.

The result: The city’s office vacancy rate in the city has jumped to nearly 17 percent.

Moreover, rents in San Francisco have dropped substantially — by 27 percent compared to the same time last year — and Zillow reported more homes for sale in San Francisco than a year ago. And 90 percent of the searches involving San Francisco were for people moving out, the newspaper reported, citing data from MoveBuddha.

Other states have emerged as strong Silicon Valley contenders. Austin, Texas, has proven popular with those leaving the Bay Area; plus, Alphabet, Amazon, Oracle and Facebook have all either expanded their footprints in the city or have plans to.

Elon Musk, the Tesla founder, also said he has moved to Texas.

[NYT] — Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateSilicon ValleyTechnology

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman (iStock)

Porch snaps up four startups for over $122M

Porch snaps up four startups for over $122M
TF Cornerstone President Frederick Elghanayan with 2-10 54th Avenue and 55-01 Second Street in Long Island City (Google Maps)

The 10 biggest new project filings in NYC

The 10 biggest new project filings in NYC
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that a major development surrounding Penn Station. (Getty)

Cuomo adds housing to $51B Midtown West project

Cuomo adds housing to $51B Midtown West project
Alex Sapir (Getty)

Former Sapir employee accuses company of retaliation

Former Sapir employee accuses company of retaliation
229 West 43rd Street in New York and Two Westlake Park in Texas. New York and Texas are the states with the largest exposure to loans with appraisal reductions. (Photos via iStock; Google Maps; JLL)

What appraisal reductions mean for future losses on CMBS loans

What appraisal reductions mean for future losses on CMBS loans
Cushman & Wakefield CEO Brett White, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Donald Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (Getty)

Cushman & Wakefield, NYC cut ties to Trump Organization

Cushman & Wakefield, NYC cut ties to Trump Organization
Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer and a rendering of the distribution center (Photos via Travelers; rendering via JLL)

Hicksville Home Depot distribution center sells for $74.5M

Hicksville Home Depot distribution center sells for $74.5M
David Barclay (Getty; iStock)

David Barclay, British hotel titan, dies at 86

David Barclay, British hotel titan, dies at 86
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.