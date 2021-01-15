Home sales in Suffolk County surged in December, echoing the activity in New York’s sales and rental markets after a volatile year.

In Suffolk County, 2,121 properties sold in December, a 33 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Patch, which cited data from OneKey MLS.

Prices were also up. The publication reported that the average sales price in Suffolk County last month was $480,000, up 16.5 percent from last year.

In neighboring Nassau County, the median sales price was $606,500 in December — the first time it has been above $600,000, Patch said.

Pending sale prices fell from $477,000 to $468,650 in Suffolk. But even with the drop, the number was 17 percent higher than at the same time last year.

[Patch] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan