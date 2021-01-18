The Real Deal’s January national issue is live for digital subscribers and will begin hitting doorsteps around the country soon.
Just two weeks ago, the world bid farewell to what many considered the most trying and tumultuous year of their lifetimes. And with pro-Trump riots in the nation’s capital in early January, it’s been a rough transition, to say the least.
Now the real estate industry, like so many others, is looking forward to the possibility of a less financially, politically and emotionally taxing future.
In our first issue of the new year, we take a look at what 2021 could bring, including in-depth coverage of:
- The possibilities and hurdles as Silicon Valley-based tech companies set up shop in Miami
- What’s at stake as multifamily landlords find themselves beset by eviction moratoriums and hesitant lenders
- The biggest winners — from seed round to Series G funding — as Compass prepares to go public
- How Biden is wading into an intensifying debate over segregated communities
- The flex-office companies teetering on the edge after last year’s trial by fire
- The alleged leaky roofs, electrical fires and other complaints tied to Namdar Realty Group’s ever-expanding mall portfolio
- Wall Street vertan and NYC mayoral candidate Ray McGuire on his path from the ‘hood to Harvard and his vision for what the city could be
