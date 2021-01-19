Open Menu

All the self-care items you need to stay fresh in 2021

Need a little pick-me-up? These items will give a little extra oomph

Jan.January 19, 2021 01:50 PM
By Sydney Winnick
Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

Real estate can be a high-risk, high-reward industry. That said, it can also be high-stress. Implementing a little bit of self-care into your day — whether as simple as lighting a candle or as involved as a 10-step beauty routine — will help you put your best foot forward.

A feel-good smoothie or a silky face serum may not be the cure to falling retail rents or a very slow return to office, but at least in some sense, they’ll help ease the tensions those have wrought.

Our staff at The Real Deal has found items that are both indulgent and useful, that will help you look and feel a bit more bright-eyed, even if you’re only fueled by caffeine. See our top picks for everything you need to keep a fresh face in 2021.

For stressed pores: Lancer’s Clarifying Detox Mask

Anyone prone to stress breakouts can benefit from this detoxifying mask. It gets its color from a green tea and green clay base, and the Azelaic Acid and fruit extract will help clear up blemishes, decongest skin and reduce redness.

 
 

For a sharper shave: Gentlemen’s Tonic Mayfair Set

Complete with a badger hair shaving brush for the perfect wet shave and a razor with a super sharp Mach III Blade, this set will help you be presentation-ready in no time.

 
 

For limp hair: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum

Hair feeling limp? This multi-peptide serum helps hair that might be losing its strength and thickness. Created with a mix of healthy complexes, including stimulating caffeine, use it before bed and you’ll feel like a shampoo model again in no time.

 
 

For a stale workspace: ESPA Energising Candle

Fight the midday slump with this energizing candle. Blended with the invigorating scents of peppermint, eucalyptus, lime and rosemary, it’s a perfect deskside companion.

 
 

For a quick refresh: Caudalie Beauty Elixir

This elixir has a cult following, and for good reason. Its mist tones the skin, adds moisture and reduces dullness. Perfect to spritz on throughout the day to counteract the dry heat indoors, it also moonlights as a makeup primer or an aftershave treatment.

 
 

For a shower upgrade: Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo and Conditioner

It can be hard to pick out a new shampoo, especially if you’ve been stuck in the 2-in-1 trap. This Paul Mitchell tea tree shampoo and conditioner comes as a set, making your transition to two bottles that much easier. It’s also organic, clarifying, moisturizing, and leaves a cooling sensation on the scalp.

For a chic way to kill germs: Cowshed Refresh Hand Wash

Sanitize in style. This Cowshed soap is good enough to be the go-to at every Soho House location. With essential oils from grapefruits, bitter oranges and lavender, it’ll make staying clean and safe unexpectedly luxurious.

 
 

For bedhead: Layrite Original Pomade

This pomade was made for barbers by barbers. Layrite has the hold of wax but the washability of hair gel, so it’s an easy choice to get your strands in place in time for the morning meeting.

 
 

For dulling skin: Farmacy Honeymoon Glow

Look no further for your new skin cure-all. This overnight serum does everything from adding moisture to reducing pore size to improving dullness and hyperpigmentation. Its honey and Hyaluronic Acid come together to give a new meaning to the term “fresh faced.”

 
 

For weary eyes: Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks

If lack of sleep or too much screen time has left you with puffy eyes or dark circles, ditch the eye-rubbing and opt for these gold eye masks instead. Just 10 to 15 minutes will make you look like you really do relax.

