Open Menu

Brooklyn luxury market roars back to life

$83M in contracts for homes over $2M inked last week

New York /
Jan.January 19, 2021 05:30 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The two most expensive contracts signed last week were condos at One Prospect Park West. (Douglas Elliman)

The two most expensive contracts signed last week were condos at One Prospect Park West. (Douglas Elliman)

 

The market for luxury Brooklyn homes — and townhouses in particular — came back to life after a slow start to the year.

Twenty-five homes asking over $2 million went into contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report. Of those, 17 were townhouses.

The total of those asking prices was $83 million, up from $37.6 million the week before.

Notably, the average price per square foot for townhouses cracked $1,000 for the first time in months, hitting $1,031 — up 31 percent from the previous week. The average price per square foot for the eight condos that went into contract last week was $1,897, compared to $1,500 the week before.

Read more

The two most expensive contracts signed last week were condos at One Prospect Park West, a 55-unit building being redeveloped by Sugar Hill Capital Partners. The project, a conversion of the former Madonna Residence nursing home, is aiming for a sellout of just under $200 million.

A four-bedroom unit in the building was the priciest home to go into contract with a final asking price of $5.9 million. The 3,176-square-foot home has pre-war details and nine-foot ceilings.

The second-priciest contract was for a three-bedroom in the building that was last asking $4.65 million. Common amenities in the building include a roof deck, fitness center and private storage.

During the first week of the year, condos dominated the number of luxury contracts inked for the first time in months.

The median asking price across all 25 contracts inked last week was $3.2 million. The average time on the market was 180 days and the average drop in asking price was 6 percent.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fidelity’s Raymond Quirk (iStock)

    Title insurers launch new closing tools as homebuying rises

    Title insurers launch new closing tools as homebuying rises
    Corcoran to sublet 50K sf in IBM Building

    Corcoran to sublet 50K sf in IBM Building

    Corcoran to sublet 50K sf in IBM Building
    Quarters CEO Rui Barros (Linkedin)

    Quarters, the “WeWork of co-living,” files for bankruptcy

    Quarters, the “WeWork of co-living,” files for bankruptcy
    333 Johnson Avenue with Royalton Capital’s Jin Lee, Sciame Construction's Frank Sciame and Normandy Real Estate Partners' Finn Wentworth (Royalton Capital, Sciame, Normandy)

    Normandy sued by former partners for hiding Netflix deal

    Normandy sued by former partners for hiding Netflix deal
    Joan Collins and 110 East 57th Street #8EFG (Getty, BHS)

    Soap star Joan Collins lists longtime Midtown pied-à-terre

    Soap star Joan Collins lists longtime Midtown pied-à-terre
    Tommy Hilfiger and his recently sold estate in Greenwich, CT. (Getty, Janet Milligan)

    Tommy Hilfiger’s Greenwich estate sells for $45M

    Tommy Hilfiger’s Greenwich estate sells for $45M
    Jenna Ryan was part of a group who flew on a private plane from Denton, TX, to Washington, D.C., with the intention of joining the protestors (Twitter.com/DotJenna)

    Texas Realtor faces criminal charges for role in Capitol attack

    Texas Realtor faces criminal charges for role in Capitol attack
    Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman (iStock)

    Porch snaps up four startups for over $122M

    Porch snaps up four startups for over $122M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.