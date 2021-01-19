Open Menu

Mid-market muscles up: $154M in deals last week

LIC and Manhattan mixed-use properties change hands

New York /
Jan.January 19, 2021 09:00 AM
By Orion Jones
From left: 140 and 142 West 4th Street, 63 West 104 Street and 37-30 Review Avenue in Long Island City (Google Maps; StreetEasy)

It was another strong showing for New York City investment sales between $10 million and $30 million.

Ten deals, of which half were in Long Island City, combined for a total weekly volume of $154 million, edging out last week’s $143 million. Here are more details for the week ending Jan. 15.

1. Rudd Realty sold two mixed-use buildings, each with 16,600 square feet and 24 units, at 140 and 142 West 4th Street in Greenwich Village for $22.9 million. The buyer was Willowick Properties.

2. The Orbach Group sold a 26,000-square-foot multifamily building at 63 West 104 Street on the Upper West Side for $21.5 million. It has seven floors and 34 units. Reda New York Holdings was the buyer. Meyer Orbach signed for the seller.

3. Dynamic Star purchased two industrial buildings, each with 2,480 square feet, at 2391 and 2401 Exterior Street in the South Bronx. Carmino Salgado signed for the seller, Galway Realty LLC.

4. James Juliano signed as the buyer of a 31,3000-square-foot office building at 37-30 Review Avenue in Long Island City for $15.1 million, through Review Holdings LLC. Alan Dern and Douglas Bauer were listed as sellers.

5. David Lubinitsky signed as the buyer of a 39,700-square-foot multifamily building at 12-26 30th Avenue in Long Island City, via 1222 30 Ave LLC. The five-floor building has 37 units. The seller was Fozan Pirzada, through Pirzada Astor Place LLC.

6. Jiashu Xu of United Construction and Development Group signed as the buyer of a 12,500-square-foot industrial building at 46-30 21st Street in Long Island City for $13 million, through 21st Street Development LLC. Sami Roth signed as the seller through a limited liability company.

7. Largavista Companies sold an 18,066-square-foot parking lot at 1400 Cromwell Avenue in the Bronx’s Mount Eden section for $12.8 million. The buyer was Family Life Academy Charter School, which plans to build a 67,916-square-foot school building on the lot, also known as 1401 Inwood Avenue.

8. Rosemawr Management sold a 14,400-square-foot building school building at 370 Gerard Avenue in South Bronx for $12.3 million, via RM Charter Holdings LLC. Family Life Academy Charter was the buyer.

9. Church of the Redeemer bought a 16,300-square-foot parcel at 30-14 Crescent Street in Long Island City for $10.8 million. The seller was Trinity Church on Wall Street.

10. Boerum Development sold a 39,000-square-foot warehouse at 41-20 39th Street in Long Island City for $10.2 million. The buyer was limited liability company Jx Holdings, affiliated with Denis Xhari and Anila Celi. Terry Tang signed for the seller.




