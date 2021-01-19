Open Menu

Title insurers launch new closing tools as homebuying rises

Fidelity National, among largest title insurers, has expanded e-closing offerings

Jan.January 19, 2021
TRD Staff
As Americans look to take advantage of the historically low interest rates and buy new homes, more companies are providing platforms and tools to expedite the closing process.

One of the nation’s largest title insurance companies, Fidelity National Financial, recently launched a guided digital closing tool for real estate transactions, Inman reported. It is one part of the company’s broader platform that provides transaction tracking, e-notarization and e-closing services for agents and buyers, according to the report.

Fidelity National said the tool will provide more assistance than other digital closing services by offering tips and explanations to consumers who know little about the process. The firm was set to merge with Stewart Information Services in a $1.2 billion deal. But that was called off when the Federal Trade Commission failed to grant approvals in September 2019. [Inman] — Keith Larsen 

Residential Real EstateTechnologytitle insurance

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.