A new food hall is coming to the Financial District.

Urbanspace inked a 14,722-square-foot, ground-floor lease at 100 Pearl Street. The location will have 12,702 square feet dedicated to its food hall operations, along with an additional 2,020 square feet of back of house space.

The food hall will take over the dark, somewhat depressing privately owned public space that connects Water and Pearl streets, and bring 16 “chef-driven food concepts” to the neighborhood.

It’ll be the sixth Urbanspace location in New York, and it’s the second lease that the company signed since the start of the pandemic. In August, the company made a deal to take 10,000 square foot lease at the Zero Irving tech hub in Union Square. It also has locations in Chicago and the Washington, D.C. suburbs.

“Having spent the past three decades developing markets for local businesses and chefs, we are ready to play our part in the recovery of the City,” Eldon Scott, president of Urbanspace, said in a statement. “It has been a devastating year for restaurants, but our food halls offer a supportive space where chefs can build a community, showcase their talents, and thrive — and that support is more important in this climate than ever before.”

The 29-story building, previously known as 7 Hanover Square, was recently redeveloped after landlord GFP Real Estate closed on a $430 million construction loan. Tenants in the office building include Health + Hospitals, the nonprofit corporation that operates the city’s public hospitals and health care facilities.

Urbanspace senior vice president of real estate James Race represented the brand in the deal, and GFP was represented by Newmark’s vice-chairman Benjamin Birnbaum and associate director Andrew Taub.