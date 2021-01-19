Open Menu

Workforce housing investor gets $320M boost

Neuberger Berman affiliate betting on consistent, safer returns

National /
Jan.January 19, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Almanac Realty Investors managing director Matthew Kaplan (Almanac Realty; iStock)

Almanac Realty Investors managing director Matthew Kaplan (Almanac Realty; iStock)

A private equity firm that backs workforce housing is getting a financial boost.

Almanac Realty Investors, an affiliate of Neuberger Berman, is investing $320 million in Asia Capital Real Estate. The investment will target multifamily properties that provide housing to people who don’t qualify for subsidized housing, according to Bloomberg News.

The companies said investors are attracted to this subset of real estate because it provides more consistent, safer returns — a particular draw since the start of the pandemic.

In the past year, Asia Capital Real Estate made loans to the City Club Apartments for properties in Detroit and Cincinnati, as well as to Sovereign Properties for a project in North Richland Hills, Texas.

ACRE manages more than $1.8 billion and its portfolio has more than 20,000 apartments. Almanac will own a minority stake in ACRE and anchor its fourth equity fund, which will target multifamily properties in the Southeast, Midwest and Texas.

Last year, Neuberger acquired Almanac, which had been part of Rothschild until 2007.

[Bloomberg News] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Affordable HousingCommercial Real EstateHousing

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Blackstone's Ken Caplan (iStock; Blackstone)

Industrial now 36% of Blackstone’s RE portfolio

Industrial now 36% of Blackstone’s RE portfolio
Corcoran to sublet 50K sf in IBM Building

Corcoran to sublet 50K sf in IBM Building

Corcoran to sublet 50K sf in IBM Building
Robert Morse, executive chairman of Bridge Investment Group, one of the major Opportunity Zone investors focusing on real estate. (Bridge, Stanford)

Opportunity Zone investments got a boost in 2020

Opportunity Zone investments got a boost in 2020
333 Johnson Avenue with Royalton Capital’s Jin Lee, Sciame Construction's Frank Sciame and Normandy Real Estate Partners' Finn Wentworth (Royalton Capital, Sciame, Normandy)

Normandy sued by former partners for hiding Netflix deal

Normandy sued by former partners for hiding Netflix deal
Fabric co-founder, CEO Elram Goren (Getty, Elram Goren via LinkedIn)

Startup wants to bring “micro-warehouses” to vacant retail

Startup wants to bring “micro-warehouses” to vacant retail
Security around Trump Tower to be reduced after 45th POTUS leaves office. (Getty, The Trump Organization)

Fifth Avenue will look different after Trump leaves office

Fifth Avenue will look different after Trump leaves office
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.