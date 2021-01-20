Open Menu

David Werner sues All Year over scrapped $344M portfolio deal

Yoel Goldman personally guaranteed return of $15M deposit on 72 apartment buildings, suit says

New York /
Jan.January 20, 2021 12:53 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 527 Knickerbocker Avenue, 392 St Marks Avenue, 82 Jefferson Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

From left: 527 Knickerbocker Avenue, 392 St Marks Avenue, 82 Jefferson Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

All Year Management’s financial woes continue to pile up, as the prospective buyer of a 72-building Brooklyn multifamily portfolio has sued to get its $15 million deposit back.

The buyer, a group led by investor David Werner, signed an agreement on March 5 to buy the portfolio for $344 million — days before the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The deal fell through in May, after Werner’s group raised concerns that All Year was providing discounts or concessions to tenants without its consent.

“The rental revenue set forth in the rent roll, totaling $1,895,196 per month — and which Purchaser expected to continue to receive after closing — was the lynchpin justifying the $344,000,000 purchase price,” the complaint states. All Year chairman and CEO Yoel Goldman has personally guaranteed the repayment of the deposit, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday. The suit was first reported in Commercial Observer.

All Year and a representative for the buyer did not respond to requests for comment.

While the lawsuit focuses on All Year’s violations of the initial purchase and sale agreement signed in March, the developer’s filings with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange over the past year indicate that the parties continued to negotiate after missing the original May closing date.

All Year and Werner renegotiated a new agreement in July with fewer properties and divided into two stages, but that deal also fell through in September after the buyer missed the deadline for an additional $6.5 million deposit, according to TASE filings.

Read more

According to the lawsuit, Werner’s group was informed by an All Year adviser in April that 99 percent of tenants had asked for rent breaks. In response to a request for updated documentation, the adviser allegedly only provided a single 68-page PDF file that contained the same outdated four-page document repeated 17 times.

Proceeds from this massive portfolio sale would have gone a long way toward relieving the financial pressure All Year is now facing. The developer has also been unable to close on a $650 million refinancing for the Denizen Bushwick, a 900-unit luxury rental complex on the site of the former Rheingold Brewery.

All Year missed an Israeli bond payment and failed to publish quarterly earnings in November, which has led to its bonds being delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The developer is in default on numerous other financial obligations, and a mezzanine foreclosure sale for interest in the Denizen complex has been scheduled for February.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    all year managementdavid werner

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mack Real Estate Group's Richard Mack and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon with a rendering of 123 Melrose Street (Credit: Getty Images and ODA Architecture)

    Yoel Goldman sews up long-term funds for Rheingold Brewery Project

    Yoel Goldman sews up long-term funds for Rheingold Brewery Project
    Rabsky Group buying Gowanus parcel from Yoel Goldman for $95M: sources

    Rabsky Group buying Gowanus parcel from Yoel Goldman for $95M: sources

    Rabsky Group buying Gowanus parcel from Yoel Goldman for $95M: sources
    459 Smith Street in Gowanus and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Google Maps, Getty)

    All Year in default on $66M Gowanus preferred equity loan

    All Year in default on $66M Gowanus preferred equity loan
    Clockwise from left: Brookfield Property Group CEO Brian Kingston, 845 East 136th Street in the Bronx, 1010 Bedford Avenue and 120 Evergreen Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps; Brookfield)

    Brookfield, All Year highlight big week for mid-market sales

    Brookfield, All Year highlight big week for mid-market sales
    The Denizen in Bushwick with Mack Real Estate CEO Richard Mack (Google Maps; Getty)

    All Year faces foreclosure on part of Bushwick apartment complex

    All Year faces foreclosure on part of Bushwick apartment complex
    Israel Securities Authority chair Anat Guetta and Denizen Bushwick (Photos via Israel Securities Authority; Denizen Bushwick)

    All Year fined by Israeli securities authorities, faces new scrutiny

    All Year fined by Israeli securities authorities, faces new scrutiny
    Denizen Bushwick at 123 Melrose Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps; iStock)

    All Year misses Israeli bond payment, sending values plunging

    All Year misses Israeli bond payment, sending values plunging
    Tel Aviv Stock Exchange bull (Wikimedia Commons)

    NYC developers face downgrades on Israeli bond market

    NYC developers face downgrades on Israeli bond market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.