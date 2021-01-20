Open Menu

Hotel owners ask NY for break on tax penalties

Ad campaign by trade group seeks to rally New Yorkers to cause

New York /
Jan.January 20, 2021 02:00 PM
By Erik Engquist
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vijay Dandapani, president & CEO, Hotel Association of New York City (Getty)

Vijay Dandapani, president & CEO, Hotel Association of New York City (Getty)

Hotel owners are hurting, but they have scraped together some coin for an ad campaign to rally New Yorkers to their cause: a break on property tax penalties.

It’s a modest request, by pandemic standards. The Hotel Association of New York City wants the city to stop charging 18 percent interest on overdue property taxes during the pandemic.

The city has its own fiscal problems, of course. Mayor Bill de Blasio just presented a $92.3 billion budget that closes a $5.3 billion deficit, and has been seeking $9 billion in federal aid. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for his part, wants $15 billion from Washington.

Read more

But neither the city nor state government is hurting anywhere near as much as hotels. Citing a Manhattan Lodging report, the Hotel Association says about 61,450 Manhattan hotel rooms, representing 58 percent of total inventory, are closed. Occupancy at those still open has been hovering around 40 percent for months, and industry revenue is down 80 percent.

A spokesperson for the industry group said the vast majority of hotels in the city cannot pay their property tax bills. Thus, according to the spokesperson, suspending interest payments will not cost the city revenue at the moment because it is not receiving payments anyway.

Thanks to a big year for Wall Street and pandemic aid from Congress for individuals and businesses, city and state tax revenue has fallen by less than was expected when Covid shutdowns cost the city nearly 1 million jobs. But business travel and tourism remains moribund, and many hotels have turned to housing the homeless.

Vijay Dandapani, president of the industry group, said, “We are not asking for a tax break or a handout. We are merely asking not to be penalized for late tax payments so that we can keep our doors open and keep workers employed.”

If the request were granted, it is not clear whether hotels would be required to stay open to receive the break, or whether hotels that have been closed during the pandemic would be eligible.

The City Council last year passed a bill giving smaller commercial properties — but not hotels — a break on interest for overdue property taxes.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    HotelsPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    NAR's Vince Malta (Photos via NAR; Pixabay; iStock)

    NAR suspends federal political donations after Capitol attack

    NAR suspends federal political donations after Capitol attack
    President Joe Biden (Getty; iStock)

    President Joe Biden’s real estate checklist

    President Joe Biden’s real estate checklist
    Photo illustration of Sen. Brad Hoylman, who championed the pied-à-terre tax. (Getty)

    Pied-à-terre tax revenue estimate slashed by 41%

    Pied-à-terre tax revenue estimate slashed by 41%
    Kirk Goodrich, president of Monadnock Development, is opposed to the bill sponsored by Bran Lander. (Getty, Monadnock Development)

    Council bill favoring nonprofits for affordable housing will hurt minority-led firms: developers

    Council bill favoring nonprofits for affordable housing will hurt minority-led firms: developers
    Cindat Capital Management CEO Greg Peng and Hersha Hospitality Trust CEO Jay Shah with 51 Nassau Street (Google Maps)

    7 Manhattan hotels head to auction block

    7 Manhattan hotels head to auction block
    Sen. Charles Schumers aid President-elect Joe Biden agreed to assist NYC. (Getty)

    NYC loses $2.5B in property taxes, gets $1B from FEMA

    NYC loses $2.5B in property taxes, gets $1B from FEMA
    President-elect Joe Biden's relief plan focuses on the coronavirus and opening schools. (Getty)

    Biden’s $1.9T package would extend eviction ban, boost rent relief

    Biden’s $1.9T package would extend eviction ban, boost rent relief
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that a major development surrounding Penn Station. (Getty)

    Cuomo adds housing to $51B Midtown West project

    Cuomo adds housing to $51B Midtown West project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.