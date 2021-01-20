Open Menu

NAR suspends federal political donations after Capitol attack

PAC previously donated $1.27M to legislators who challenged election results

National /
Jan.January 20, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
NAR's Vince Malta (Photos via NAR; Pixabay; iStock)

NAR’s Vince Malta (Photos via NAR; Pixabay; iStock)

Weeks after a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol building, the National Association of Realtors has suspended all federal political donations, Inman reported.

“Following last Tuesday’s meeting of the RPAC Board of Trustees, our association is temporarily pausing federal political disbursements,” NAR spokesperson Wes Shaw said in an emailed statement. “NAR will continue to closely monitor events in Washington in the days and weeks ahead in order to ensure our political participation most closely represents the will of our Realtor members and the best interests of American real estate.”

Through its political action committee, Realtor PAC, the trade association makes financial contributions to local, state and national campaigns. The PAC’s Board of Trustees is responsible for deciding disbursements to federal candidates.

The group has asserted that it does not favor Democrats or Republicans, but backs candidates who support the “Realtor Party” — i.e. those who support real estate issues, according to Inman.

The NAR was among the largest donors to the members of Congress who contested President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, donating over $1.27 million to what critics called the “sedition caucus.”

Many other industry trade groups are in the process of reviewing their policies regarding political donations, while some, like NAR, have halted donations altogether following the unrest at the Capitol.

[Inman] — Sasha Jones




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.