Brooklyn has another record-breaking sale under its belt, this time in Fort Greene — though it’s not quite as grand as the borough’s most recent unprecedented transaction.

A brownstone at 198 Washington Park has sold for $6.5 million, setting a new price record for the neighborhood. The deal pencils out to about $758 per square foot.

The 33-foot-wide home faces Fort Greene Park and spans 8,580 square feet over four levels. The renovated Victorian mansion dates back to the turn of the 20th century and has 11 bedrooms, 15-foot ceilings and a 1,000-square-foot backyard.

The property is currently configured as a two-family home. The buyer is Peter Poopat, the founder of sneaker brand Common Projects, and his wife, Beth Maccaroni — and the listing agents expect them to renovate again.

“The buyer comes from a creative field and that is exactly what the house needed,” said Joe Ryan of the Ryan + Ryan Team at Compass, which handled the listing with Jeffrey Goodman of Brown Harris Stevens. “We’re very excited to see what the buyer does to the house.”

Goodman said Poopat and Maccaroni viewed the home by chance 36 hours after it hit the market; they happened to see the for-sale sign while walking through the neighborhood. The couple made an offer two days later at the asking price of $6.5 million, beating out a developer who had put in a lower bid.

“They came in and they fell in love with the house,” said Goodman. Poopat did not return a request for comment.

The Fort Greene home went into contract in October and officially sold in late December. Before this deal, the neighborhood’s priciest home was a townhouse that sold for $5.25 million in 2015.

Townhouse sales are dominating Brooklyn’s luxury market and prices are starting to creep up. The average price per square foot for the homes cracked $1,000 for the first time in months last week.