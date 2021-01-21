Open Menu

Financial disclosures show extent of Trump Org losses

Revenue fell almost 38% in 2020

National /
Jan.January 21, 2021 10:47 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Donald and Eric Trump with the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida and Trump International Hotel at Washington D.C. (Getty; Trump Organization)

Donald and Eric Trump with the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida and Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. (Getty; Trump Organization)

A financial disclosure report filed shortly after former President Donald Trump left office Wednesday has revealed the scope of losses faced by the Trump Organization in 2020.

At the company’s Trump National Doral Golf Club outside of Miami, revenue fell 40 percent, according to the New York Times. At its Washington, D.C., hotel, revenue fell 63 percent. Overall, the company’s revenue was down 38 percent last year.

“There were places that due to government mandates we were not able to operate,” Eric Trump told the publication in an interview, insisting the company was in a stable position. “Those are places you are going to lose the season because of it.”

Read more

There was, however, one outlier: Mar-a-Lago, the Trump Organization’s club in Palm Beach, Florida, saw a revenue increase of 13 percent, from $21.4 million to $24.2 million.

With Donald Trump no longer in office, the company has a bumpy road ahead, particularly after the former president encouraged insurrectionists to storm the U.S. Capitol, a move that alienated several allies and sank his approval rating.

Trump’s company has more than $300 million in loans that will come due in the next few years, and several businesses have recently cut ties with the business in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot.

Last month, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city would terminate its contracts with the Trump Organization. However, some of the air was taken out of the declaration when Politico revealed that three of the four contracts were already set to expire in April. The Trump Organization said it is owed $30 million and will fight the cancelations in court.

[NYT] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstatePoliticstrump organization

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Merchants Hospitality Inks Club Deal at Cachet Hotel (Google Maps, Playboy Club)

Nightlife veteran John Blair inks deal for Hell’s Kitchen club

Nightlife veteran John Blair inks deal for Hell’s Kitchen club
Developers pitch New York City casino

Developers pitch New York City casino

Developers pitch New York City casino
Will Catsimatidis switch parties? (Getty)

Republican or Democrat? Catsimatidis picks his poison

Republican or Democrat? Catsimatidis picks his poison
Vijay Dandapani, president & CEO, Hotel Association of New York City (Getty)

Hotel owners ask NY for break on tax penalties

Hotel owners ask NY for break on tax penalties
NAR's Vince Malta (Photos via NAR; Pixabay; iStock)

NAR suspends federal political donations after Capitol attack

NAR suspends federal political donations after Capitol attack
Clare Newman with Governors Island (Credit: Governors Island, Getty Images)

Governors Island redevelopment opposed as excessive

Governors Island redevelopment opposed as excessive
President Joe Biden (Getty; iStock)

President Joe Biden’s real estate checklist

President Joe Biden’s real estate checklist
Blackstone's Ken Caplan (iStock; Blackstone)

Industrial now 36% of Blackstone’s RE portfolio

Industrial now 36% of Blackstone’s RE portfolio
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.