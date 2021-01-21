Open Menu

Kim Cattrall finds a buyer for her East Hampton cottage

Cattrall bought the modest home in 1998, the same year "Sex and the City" debuted

Jan.January 21, 2021 05:00 PM
TRD Staff
Kim Cattrall and 105 Gerard Drive in East Hampton (Getty; Sotheby’s via Rebekah C Baker)

Actress Kim Cattrall has finally found Mr. Right — that is, a buyer for her longtime East Hampton cottage, according to the New York Post.

The sale price was not disclosed. Cattrall, best known for her role in the former HBO series “Sex and the City,” first listed the 1,232-square-foot beachfront home for $3.25 million in October, but in December dropped the price to $2.9 million.

Considering she bought it for just $420,000 in 1998, she could stomach the price cut.

The home has two bedrooms and a wall of windows in the living room looking out toward Gardiners Bay.

Rebekah Baker with Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing. The buyer is a New Yorker who works in finance, according to his broker Steven Cohen of Douglas Elliman. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch

Hamptons real estateluxury markettristate-weekly

