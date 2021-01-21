Open Menu

Nightlife veteran John Blair inks deal for Hell’s Kitchen club

Lease structured around Covid restrictions

New York /
Jan.January 21, 2021 11:56 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Merchants Hospitality Inks Club Deal at Cachet Hotel (Google Maps, Playboy Club)

Merchants Hospitality Inks Club Deal at Cachet Hotel (Google Maps, Playboy Club)

 

New York City’s nightlife scene is dark for now, but one veteran club owner is betting on things bouncing back.

Nightlife impresario John Blair signed a lease for a 20,000-square-foot venue at the former Playboy Club at the Cachet Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. The asking rent for the space was about $75 per square foot.

It’s a tricky time to begin working on opening a nightclub, as venues have been shut down since Gov. Andrew Cuomo reintroduced Covid-19 restrictions on places like bars and restaurants last month. OAR Management, owner of the hotel at 510 West 42nd Street, structured the deal so that Blair’s lease goes into effect only once those restrictions are lifted, according to Meridian Retail Leasing’s James Famularo, who negotiated the deal.

“If you didn’t structure it like that, a lot of tenants would say, ‘Why rent now? Why not wait until Cuomo says we can open things up again?,’” he said.

Another incentive: Blair gets to take over the roughly $12 million buildout the Playboy Club did on the space.

“When the situation changes, you can change the sign in front and start making money,” Famularo added.

Blair, a veteran of the gay nightlife scene famous for spots like the Roxy and Limelight, had previously operated a different club, the XL, at the hotel back in 2012, when it was known as The Out Hotel.

The deal fills the space left vacant when the Playboy Club exited the property in late 2019 amid allegations of malfeasance at the hotel by former Merchants partner Adam Hochfelder.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateCoronavirusmerchants hospitality

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Financial disclosures show extent of Trump Org losses

    Financial disclosures show extent of Trump Org losses

    Financial disclosures show extent of Trump Org losses
    Developers pitch New York City casino

    Developers pitch New York City casino

    Developers pitch New York City casino
    (iStock)

    Homebuilder sentiment falls for second month in a row

    Homebuilder sentiment falls for second month in a row
    Clare Newman with Governors Island (Credit: Governors Island, Getty Images)

    Governors Island redevelopment opposed as excessive

    Governors Island redevelopment opposed as excessive
    Blackstone's Ken Caplan (iStock; Blackstone)

    Industrial now 36% of Blackstone’s RE portfolio

    Industrial now 36% of Blackstone’s RE portfolio
    Almanac Realty Investors managing director Matthew Kaplan (Almanac Realty; iStock)

    Workforce housing investor gets $320M boost

    Workforce housing investor gets $320M boost
    Corcoran to sublet 50K sf in IBM Building

    Corcoran to sublet 50K sf in IBM Building

    Corcoran to sublet 50K sf in IBM Building
    Robert Morse, executive chairman of Bridge Investment Group, one of the major Opportunity Zone investors focusing on real estate. (Bridge, Stanford)

    Opportunity Zone investments got a boost in 2020

    Opportunity Zone investments got a boost in 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.