Open Menu

Target’s expansion continues with takeover of old Kmart stores

Big-box chain previously said it would open up to 40 stores every year

National /
Jan.January 25, 2021 05:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
As of November, Target had 1,897 stores nationwide. (iStock)

As of November, Target had 1,897 stores nationwide. (iStock)

 

Target has scooped up five Kmart stores as the big-box chain continues to defy the financial havoc brought on by the pandemic.

Transformco Properties — the parent of Kmart and Sears — has completed the sale and assignment of five Kmart store leases to Target Corporation, the company announced in a press release. The stores are in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; Jackson, Wyoming; Scotts Valley, California; Wall, New Jersey; and Auburn, Maine.

Though the pandemic was a death knell for many retailers, Target has been in expansion mode. The Minnesota-based chain is planning to open up to 40 stores a year, officials said at the company’s third-quarter earnings call last year. As of November, the company had 1,897 stores nationwide.

A Target spokesperson confirmed the latest additions, and in a statement said, “we’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests.”

Read more

It’s a different story for Kmart, which once operated over 2,100 stores across all 50 states. Transformco, which acquired both brands out of bankruptcy, plans to shutter 51 Sears locations and 45 Kmart stores by mid-February, according to USA Today. The company will operate just 182 stores in total following the closures.

“We will continue to evaluate our Sears and Kmart footprint, consistent with our overall retail and service strategy,” Transformco said in a November statement.

Transformco’s portfolio consists of 59.8 million square feet of real estate. In 2019, Transformco acquired 223 Sears and 202 Kmart stores from Sears Holdings for $5.2 billion.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    RetailRetail Real EstateSearstarget

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    AMC Theater CEO Adam Aron (Getty; iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong)
    Stream this: Cinema chain AMC secures $900M in financing
    Stream this: Cinema chain AMC secures $900M in financing
    Isaac and Richard Chera 
    Chera family goes SPAC shopping
    Chera family goes SPAC shopping
    From left: Ralph Lauren and Michael Shvo with 711 Fifth Ave. (Getty, Shvo Organization)
    Ralph Lauren, Shvo Group feuding over Fifth Ave sublease
    Ralph Lauren, Shvo Group feuding over Fifth Ave sublease
    Interior and exterior renderings courtesy of Urbanspace.
    Urbanspace inks lease for Financial District food hall
    Urbanspace inks lease for Financial District food hall
    Brix Holdings CEO Craig Erlich (Photo via Brix; Getty)
    Friendly’s saved from bankruptcy, preserving 130 locations
    Friendly’s saved from bankruptcy, preserving 130 locations
    North Point Mall in Alpharetta, Georgia (left) with Brookfield's Brian Kingston (iStock; Brookfield; Google Maps)
    Converting empty malls to warehouses isn’t easy
    Converting empty malls to warehouses isn’t easy
    Fabric co-founder, CEO Elram Goren (Getty, Elram Goren via LinkedIn)
    Startup wants to bring “micro-warehouses” to vacant retail
    Startup wants to bring “micro-warehouses” to vacant retail
    (iStock)
    No check, please: Restaurants grapple with confusing Covid inspections
    No check, please: Restaurants grapple with confusing Covid inspections
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.