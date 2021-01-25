For this month’s The Closing, The Real Deal sat down with banker-turned-mayoral candidate Ray McGuire.

Like many candidates in the Democratic primary, he lacks name recognition and experience in politics. Instead, McGuire, 63, was one of the highest-ranking Black executives on Wall Street, most recently serving as vice chairman of Citigroup. He’s come a long way from Dayton, Ohio, where he grew up on what he calls “the other side of the tracks.”

“If I can take my lived experiences, and if I can take the leadership that I’ve evidenced every step of the way, and the relationships I have been able to develop, I can pull this city together,” he said.

Watch the full interview above.