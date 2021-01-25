Open Menu

Tishman Speyer’s half-empty Hudson Yards tower tops out

Pfizer is largest tenant so far at The Spiral

New York
Jan.January 25, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Tishman Speyer CEO  Rob Speyer and The Spiral as seen on January 21, 2021 (Photos via Getty Images; Illustration by Kevin Rebong)

The Spiral, Tishman Speyer’s 1,041-foot-tall tower across from the Hudson Yards megaproject, is getting closer to completion.

The 2.85-million-square-foot office building at 66 Hudson Boulevard, between 34th and 35th streets, recently marked its topping out, the New York Post reported. It’s expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

But finding tenants to fill the building is slow going in the pandemic-battered office market. Nearly 50 percent of the space in the Bjarke Ingels-designed skyscraper has not yet been leased, according to the publication.

Leasing at the skyscraper was off to a good start in 2018, when the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer inked 800,000 square feet as an anchor tenant. AllianceBernstein and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP soon followed.

Rob Speyer, the company’s CEO, took a bullish perspective on the dearth of leasing activity.
“We’re over 50 percent leased, and we have more than a year and a half to deliver,” Speyer told the Post. “We have several conversations going with companies that are broadly representative of the city’s commerce.” He also noted that there may be “pent-up demand” for office space after the pandemic is under control.

Once the Spiral is completed, Pfizer — which was among the first companies to develop and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine — will move into its new digs from several old buildings on East 42nd Street. [NYP] — Akiko Matsuda




