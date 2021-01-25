Townhouses remain the hot-ticket item in Brooklyn’s luxury market.

There were 18 contracts signed for homes priced $2 million and up in the borough last week, according to Compass’ report. The total value of all the contracts was $54.8 million, down from $83 million over the 25 contracts inked the previous week.

The median asking price was $2.5 million with an average listing discount of 2 percent and 211 days on market.

The most expensive deal was for a 1900-era townhouse in Cobble Hill. The 24-foot wide home at 6 Strong Place spans 5,500 square feet across four levels, with five bedrooms and an outdoor terrace. The home also comes with a custom bar, 12-foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. It was last asking $8.45 million.

The second priciest contract signed was for a brownstone at 371 Clinton Street in Carroll Gardens. The four-story home was built in 1899 and spans 3,400 square feet. With 14-foot ceilings, four bedrooms and a rear garden with a patio, the property’s final asking price was just under $4.5 million.

There were 15 townhouses that found buyers last week and just three condos. The average price per square foot for the townhouses remained significantly lower at $986 a foot compared to $1,293 for the condo units.

Townhouses have traded for record prices in recent weeks. Billionaire Vincent Viola sold his townhouse in Brooklyn Heights for $25.5 million earlier this month, setting a new record for the borough. And apparel designer Peter Poopat’s $6.5 million purchase of a Fort Greene home set a new bar for the neighborhood.