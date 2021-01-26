Open Menu

HAP Investments unveils new plans for Journal Square high-rise

Proposal includes 900 apartments, public park and community center

Tri-State /
Jan.January 26, 2021 04:51 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photos courtesy of HAP Investments

Photos courtesy of HAP Investments

 

A new high-rise and a public park could soon be coming to Jersey City.

New York-based HAP Investments unveiled new plans for a 42-story apartment building at 500 Summit Avenue in Journal Square. Its 902 rental units will range from studios to three bedrooms, with prices expected to start at $2,300 and topping out at around $5,000 per month.

The new plans also call for a nearly one-acre public park, which could include a playground and open-air terrace, as well as an 8,500-square-foot community center. HAP will also provide parking spaces.

Photos courtesy of HAP Investments

Photos courtesy of HAP Investments

Eran Polack, the firm’s co-founder, said that the project is geared at younger Manhattanites who want a shorter commute and cheaper rent. He said he expects a number of residents to work in the Far West Side of Manhattan, including at Hudson Yards, where tech companies like Facebook have leased space.

Polack said he is looking for an equity partner in the project, and is in the process of talking to sources for construction financing. The company has already raised about $7 million for the project through Israeli investors in a private placement, or a non-public investment solicitation. Construction is expected to begin next year.

The project has been in the works for about five years: HAP bought the site for $26.5 million in 2016, but in 2018, the development group sued the city for allegedly stalling its development plans. The lawsuit was settled in 2020, leading to the new plans.

Nearby, Kushner Companies plans to build two massive 64-story towers in Journal Square. The firm, founded by Charles Kushner, recently settled litigation with the city over similar allegations that the city was blocking development from moving forward. The lawsuit was settled last year, allowing the firm to move ahead with the project.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateJersey CityJournal Square

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo Illustration of BioMed Realty CEO Tim Schoen and Alexandria Real Estate Equities CEO Joel S Marcus. (Getty, BioMed)
    Life sciences boom continues with 36M sf in works
    Life sciences boom continues with 36M sf in works
    From left: Flex’s Shragie Lichtenstein; Piñata’s Lily Liu; NestEgg’s Eachan Fletcher; and Till’s David Sullivan
    These startups want to guarantee your rent
    These startups want to guarantee your rent
    Clockwise from top left: Seattle, Boston and New York City (Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Real estate prices fell more in Manhattan than anywhere else in 2020
    Real estate prices fell more in Manhattan than anywhere else in 2020
    What last year’s biggest real estate lawsuits mean for 2021
    What last year’s biggest real estate lawsuits mean for 2021
    What last year’s biggest real estate lawsuits mean for 2021
    Related’s Stephen Ross and 265-275 Cherry Street (Google Maps; Getty)
    NYC investment sales showed signs of recovery at end of 2020
    NYC investment sales showed signs of recovery at end of 2020
    Tishman Speyer CEO  Rob Speyer and The Spiral as seen on January 21, 2021 (Photos via Getty Images; Illustration by Kevin Rebong)
    Tishman Speyer’s half-empty Hudson Yards tower tops out
    Tishman Speyer’s half-empty Hudson Yards tower tops out
    Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and Latch CEO Luke Schoenfelder (Getty; Latch)
    Latch to go public via Tishman Speyer’s SPAC
    Latch to go public via Tishman Speyer’s SPAC
    (Photo illustration by The Real Deal)
    Hard money, hard decisions: Nonbank lenders face pressure to deal with problem loans
    Hard money, hard decisions: Nonbank lenders face pressure to deal with problem loans
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.