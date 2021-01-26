Open Menu

Historic UES mansion hits market for $52M

Fifth Avenue mansion home to the American Irish Historical Society

New York /
Jan.January 26, 2021 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
991 5th Avenue (Photos via Gryffindor/Wikipedia Commons and the American Irish Historical Society)

991 5th Avenue (Photos via Gryffindor/Wikipedia Commons and the American Irish Historical Society)

A Fifth Avenue mansion built around 1900 is set to hit the market for $52 million.

The five-story, 25-foot-wide property is owned by the American Irish Historical Society, which purchased it in 1936, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Read more

A spokesperson for the organization told the Journal they had decided to sell the property at 991 Fifth Avenue “in order to best enable the Society to pursue its cultural and scholarly mission in a sustainable manner.”

The mansion features wooden floors, interior columns and a terrace overlooking Central Park. It is one of the few Upper East Side homes from the Gilded Age still in existence, and it underwent a renovation beginning in 2006.

“The materials with which it’s made are basically no longer available,” said listing broker Paula Del Nunzio, of Brown Harris Stevens.

Mary A. King, the home’s original owner, was the daughter of New York governor John A. King.

The property was later owned by Carnegie Steel president William Ellis Crey, who left it to his son after he died in 1934.

Manhattan’s high-end market has struggled as a result of the pandemic, but the final quarter of 2020 saw the return of buyers. However, price discounts have reached their highest level in a decade, according to a recent report.

In October 2020, billionaire Ron Perelman listed two connected townhouses on East 63rd Street for $75 million.

[WSJ] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
NYC Luxury Markettownhouse marketupper east side

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Here are the week’s top luxury sales
Here are the week’s top luxury sales
Here are the week’s top luxury sales
Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
Here are the week’s top luxury sales
Here are the week’s top luxury sales
Here are the week’s top luxury sales
1529 62nd St, Brooklyn, NY (Google Maps)
Mid-market i-sales top $100M for third straight week
Mid-market i-sales top $100M for third straight week
37 East 12th Street and 262 Central Park West (Google Maps, iStock)
Luxury report: Patience pays off for buyer of $20M penthouse
Luxury report: Patience pays off for buyer of $20M penthouse
(Engel & Völkers Market Center, 432 Park)
Sugimoto-curated 79th floor at 432 Park quietly hits market
Sugimoto-curated 79th floor at 432 Park quietly hits market
Sharon Davis and 9 East 81 Street (Google Maps, iStock)
UES townhouse trades 40% below latest appraisal
UES townhouse trades 40% below latest appraisal
Randy Mastro and 21 East 83rd Street (Photos via Getty; Google Maps)
Former deputy mayor Randy Mastro, lawyer in Lucerne controversy, lists UES home
Former deputy mayor Randy Mastro, lawyer in Lucerne controversy, lists UES home
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.