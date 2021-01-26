Open Menu

US home prices surged 9.5% in November

Case-Shiller index found that prices hit highs not seen since 2006

National /
Jan.January 26, 2021 01:45 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Home prices surpass 2006 peak levels. (Getty, Unsplash, Photo Illustration by Alison Bushor for The Real Deal)

Home prices surpass 2006 peak levels. (Getty, Unsplash / Photo Illustration by Alison Bushor for The Real Deal)

 

In November, indices tracking U.S. home prices surpassed a historic high point of nearly 15 years ago.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index rose 9.5 percent year-over-year in November, up from 8.4 percent in October. The monthly index is about 26 percent higher than the previous peak of July 2006.

The 20-city home price index, which tracks the housing market in 20 cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, similarly reported a 9.1 percent increase, up 1.1 percent from the prior month. The index is 15.5 percent above its previous high point in 2006.

The cities of Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego again reported the biggest annual gains, though all 19 cities included in the index saw year-over-year increases. Detroit is typically included in the index, but pandemic-related delays recording sales have temporarily excluded it in recent months.

Read more

Craig Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, attributed the soaring prices to homebuyers moving from urban to suburban homes.

He said it’s not yet clear whether the pandemic fueled these purchases or simply accelerated the timeline for buyers who were already interested in moving out of cities.

“This may represent a true secular shift in housing demand, or may simply represent an acceleration of moves that would have taken place over the next several years anyway,” Lazzara said in a statement. “Future data will be required to address that question.”

Housing prices climbed over $300,000 for the first time in summer 2020, driven by the strongest demand from buyers in 14 years and historically low levels of inventory. The median sales price of existing homes ended the year at $309,800, according to the National Association of Realtors.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    371 Clinton Street in Carroll Gardens and 6 Strong Place in Cobble Hill (Photos via Compass)
    Townhouse sales dominate Brooklyn’s luxury market
    Townhouse sales dominate Brooklyn’s luxury market
    Gotham's Joel Picket and David Picket with 538 10th Ave. (Google Maps)
    Gotham plans massive mixed-use building on Far West Side
    Gotham plans massive mixed-use building on Far West Side
    (iStock)
    Forbearance rate stubborn among home-mortgage borrowers
    Forbearance rate stubborn among home-mortgage borrowers
    (Engel & Völkers Market Center, 432 Park)
    Sugimoto-curated 79th floor at 432 Park quietly hits market
    Sugimoto-curated 79th floor at 432 Park quietly hits market
    Sharon Davis and 9 East 81 Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    UES townhouse trades 40% below latest appraisal
    UES townhouse trades 40% below latest appraisal
    The average price of a London home rose above 500,000 pounds, or roughly $685,000, for the first time. (Getty)
    London home prices hit new high
    London home prices hit new high
    (Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Americans bought 5.6M homes last year — the most since the bubble
    Americans bought 5.6M homes last year — the most since the bubble
    Randy Mastro and 21 East 83rd Street (Photos via Getty; Google Maps)
    Former deputy mayor Randy Mastro, lawyer in Lucerne controversy, lists UES home
    Former deputy mayor Randy Mastro, lawyer in Lucerne controversy, lists UES home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.