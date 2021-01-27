Open Menu

Beam Suntory will move HQ to 11 Madison Ave from Chicago

Liquor brand signed 100K sf lease at SL Green’s building

New York /
Jan.January 27, 2021 03:30 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left:  11 Madison Avenue, Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Photos via Beam Suntory; SL Green)

From left: 11 Madison Avenue, Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Photos via Beam Suntory; SL Green)

Beam Suntory is making a big move from Chicago to New York.

The liquor giant, which produces whisky brands such as Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, has signed a 15-year lease at the former Metropolitan Life North Building at 11 Madison Avenue, the landlord, SL Green Realty Corp., announced. The company plans to relocate sometime next year.

Beam Suntory will take the building’s entire 12th floor, totaling nearly 100,000 square feet. The new office will serve as the company’s global headquarters, as well as an office for its parent company, Suntory Holdings of Osaka, Japan.

Read more

Beam Suntory’s global HQ has been based in Chicago, initially in suburban Deerfield and later downtown at the Merchandise Mart, where it leases about 110,000 square feet. The company told the Chicago Tribune that it will continue to employ more than 400 people in its Chicago office, which will remain its largest office.

SL Green did not disclose how much Beam Suntory will pay in rent. But The Real Deal previously reported that Credit Suisse, which occupies about 1.3 million square feet at 11 Madison, pays $65 per square foot. Sony, which occupies about 579,000 square feet, pays about $74 per square foot. Yelp, which recently indicated that it would be open to subleasing its space within the building, pays about $85 per square foot.

In 2015, SL Green purchased the 2.3 million-square-foot tower from the Sapir Organization and CIM Group for $2.6 billion. A year later, the REIT sold a 40 percent stake of the building to Prudential’s PGIM Real Estate for $480 million.

CBRE’s David Kleinhandler, James Whalen, Maura Flanagan and Joe Cybulski represented Beam Suntory, while Newmark’s Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Brent Ozarowski represented SL Green in this transaction.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ChicagoCommercial Real EstateManhattanOffice Real EstateSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    Yelp's 11 Madison and PWC's 300 Madison. (SL Green, Brookfield)
    Yelp, PwC test options on Manhattan’s sublease market
    Yelp, PwC test options on Manhattan’s sublease market
    Four Points by Sheraton Midtown at 326 W 40th Street (Google Maps; iStock)
    Recipe for success? Ghost kitchens cut deals with empty hotels
    Recipe for success? Ghost kitchens cut deals with empty hotels
    Photos courtesy of HAP Investments
    HAP Investments unveils new plans for Jersey City high-rise
    HAP Investments unveils new plans for Jersey City high-rise
    Photo Illustration of BioMed Realty CEO Tim Schoen and Alexandria Real Estate Equities CEO Joel S Marcus. (Getty, BioMed)
    Life sciences boom continues with 36M sf in works
    Life sciences boom continues with 36M sf in works
    From left: Flex’s Shragie Lichtenstein; Piñata’s Lily Liu; NestEgg’s Eachan Fletcher; and Till’s David Sullivan
    These startups want to guarantee your rent
    These startups want to guarantee your rent
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.