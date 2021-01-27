The upstate New York housing market has been hot for years, and the pandemic only accelerated that demand.

That’s according to Drew Lang, architect and founder of Lang Architecture, whose firm has designed homes in the Hudson Valley and the Catskills — along with others in New York City, New Orleans and elsewhere.

Lang sat down with The Real Deal editor-in-chief Stuart Elliot to discuss the process of building a home outside the five boroughs, including scoping out the area, identifying a piece of land, researching zoning codes and more. Watch the TRD Tips video to learn how to get started.