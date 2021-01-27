Open Menu

TRD Tips: How to build a home from the ground up in upstate NY

Architect Drew Lang talks with editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott about what to look for and look out for in one of the hottest resi markets

Jan.January 27, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
The upstate New York housing market has been hot for years, and the pandemic only accelerated that demand.

That’s according to Drew Lang, architect and founder of Lang Architecture, whose firm has designed homes in the Hudson Valley and the Catskills — along with others in New York City, New Orleans and elsewhere.

Lang sat down with The Real Deal editor-in-chief Stuart Elliot to discuss the process of building a home outside the five boroughs, including scoping out the area, identifying a piece of land, researching zoning codes and more. Watch the TRD Tips video to learn how to get started.

tristate-weeklyVideo

