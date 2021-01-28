Open Menu

Broker confidence rebounds after challenging year: REBNY

Resi brokers more optimistic than commercial ones

New York /
Jan.January 28, 2021 12:30 PM
By Amy Plitt
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

After hitting all-time lows in the middle of 2020, broker confidence is rebounding, according to the Real Estate Board of New York’s latest quarterly survey of industry professionals.

Overall, REBNY’s broker confidence index was at 4.35 out of 10 in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 41 percent increase from the low point of 3.08 in the previous quarter. While that’s a notable improvement, it’s still a sharp decrease from the same period in 2019, when the index was at 6.87.

“Broker confidence rebounding at the end of 2020 illustrates that the industry has an increasingly positive view that we can overcome the immediate challenges we face, including vaccinating all New Yorkers, getting New Yorkers back to work and boosting our economy,” REBNY president James Whelan said in a statement. He cited the need for more rapid testing and a speedier vaccination roll-out as crucial to getting the market back to normal.

While brokers are generally feeling more optimistic, there are differences in the commercial and residential sectors. Overall commercial broker confidence remains quite low, at 2.89 out of 10, a 60 percent drop from the same time last year.

And while brokers’ confidence in the market six months from now has improved slightly — the index is at 3.68, compared to 2.72 in the previous quarter — there are still issues that keep them from feeling too optimistic.

Read more

“There are too many moving variables at the moment — Covid, economic recovery, stimulus, NYC elections — to have any confidence in the market performance,” one commercial broker told REBNY. The slow vaccine rollout in New York, eviction moratoriums and the sluggish retail market were problems cited by other brokers.

Residential brokers, in comparison, are feeling better about the state of the sector. The confidence index for residential agents is at 5.81, which is only a 20 percent decline from the same period in 2019. And residential brokers are feeling more confident about the market six months from now; that index is at 6.45, a 50 percent jump from the previous quarter.

“There has been a spike in activity over the past few weeks, where the reasonably well-priced properties that have been sitting are now seeing significant activity and even getting multiple offers,” one residential broker told REBNY. “There seems to be a sense that the worst is over, and that things will begin to improve in the market over the coming months.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateREBNYResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Banks
    High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY
    High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY
    John Banks
    John Banks to step down as REBNY president
    John Banks to step down as REBNY president
    REBNY Awards
    Newmark Knight Frank wins REBNY retail award for Alamo Drafthouse deal in FiDi
    Newmark Knight Frank wins REBNY retail award for Alamo Drafthouse deal in FiDi
    Robinhood founders Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt (Robinhood)
    Robinhood looking for NYC office as Reddit traders upend Wall St.
    Robinhood looking for NYC office as Reddit traders upend Wall St.
    (iStock)
    Walmart’s plan to ship packages quicker: robot-staffed mini-warehouses
    Walmart’s plan to ship packages quicker: robot-staffed mini-warehouses
    Michael Gianaris, Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport support the bill to abolish 421a. (Getty, Jabari Brisport via Twitter, 544 Union)
    Lawmakers vow to end 421a as tenants sue landlords getting tax break
    Lawmakers vow to end 421a as tenants sue landlords getting tax break
    From left: 11 Madison Avenue, Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Photos via Beam Suntory; SL Green)
    Beam Suntory will move HQ to 11 Madison Ave from Chicago
    Beam Suntory will move HQ to 11 Madison Ave from Chicago
    New York Senators James Skoufis, Kevin Thomas, and Brian Kavanagh. (Facebook via Skoufis, Thomas, and Kavanagh respectfully)
    Lawmakers call for stiff penalties, reform after housing discrimination probe
    Lawmakers call for stiff penalties, reform after housing discrimination probe
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.