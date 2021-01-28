Open Menu

City Council to renew tax lien sale for one year

Interim measure exempts certain property owners

New York /
Jan.January 28, 2021 01:15 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Queens Council member Adrienne Adams and Mayor Bill de Blasio (NYC Council, Getty, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

The City Council is poised to renew the city’s tax lien sale for one year, while exempting some property owners affected by the pandemic.

The Council’s finance committee voted Thursday in favor of a bill that will renew the sale of liens on delinquent property taxes, water and sewer bills for one year, rather than the usual four years, after failing to agree on a comprehensive reform.

The bill exempts those who own 10 or fewer units, one of which is the owner’s primary residence, and who can demonstrate financial hardship from the pandemic.

The bill is expected to be passed by the full Council Thursday afternoon, then sent to Mayor Bill de Blasio for his signature.

The measure differs substantially from a bill introduced by Queens Council member Adrienne Adams in December which renewed the lien sale for four years and based exemptions from the sale on the assessed value of properties.

The December version permitted owners of properties with an assessed value of less than $250,000, who experienced financial hardship related to the pandemic and who could show annual income of less than $150,000 to avoid the lien sale.

That bill, introduced at the prompting of the de Blasio administration, drew criticism from housing advocates and others, who argued that the sale has a long history of disproportionately affecting homeowners of color. Lien sales can lead to foreclosure.

The new version of the measure exempts more property owners and mandates the creation of a 12-person task force to study the feasibility of transferring overdue taxes to community land trusts, land banks and mutual housing associations.

The task force must present its findings and recommendations by Nov. 1. The bill also increases the minimum amount of debt that makes properties eligible for the lien sale. For example, the threshold for one- to three-family homes was increased to $5,000 from $1,000.

“These are major steps that will protect vulnerable low-income households in the 2021 lien sale and pave the way for a substantial rethinking and replacement of the lien sale in the future,” Adams said.

Last year elected officials repeatedly postponed the lien sale, which was originally slated to take place in May. In December, Gov. Andrew Cuomo halted all lien sales through Jan. 29. Around that time, he signed a bill that, in addition to expanding residential eviction protections, barred lien sales through May 1 for owners experiencing financial hardship.




