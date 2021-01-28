Open Menu

Walmart’s plan to ship packages quicker: robot-staffed mini-warehouses

Company to build automated mini warehouses in stores to get deliveries out quicker

National /
Jan.January 28, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

With online sales surging, Walmart is planning to set up mini warehouses in dozens of its stores.

The retailer said this week that it plans to build a large number of fulfilment centers, measuring 20,000 to 30,000 square feet, inside its stores or in spaces next to them, according to CNN.

The centers will be manned by robots who can pack orders in “a few minutes,” according to a blog post written by the company’s senior vice president of customer product, Tom Ward.

The company hopes that adding the fulfillment centers will speed up delivery times. The move also heightens competition with rival Amazon.

The robots will only handle simple items such as boxes or frozen foods, while Walmart employees will handle more complicated tasks.

The announcement follows a year in which online sales dominated the retail market, owing to widespread store closures and concerns about social distancing.

In the third quarter of 2020, Walmart’s online sales increased 79 percent from the same period the year before.

The company’s ownership of much of the real estate it occupies figures to facilitate the conversions. At the end of 2019, it owned 4,701 of its 5,542 U.S. properties, including Sam’s Club stores and distribution centers.

[CNN] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estateindustrial spacewalmart

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robinhood founders Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt (Robinhood)
Robinhood looking for NYC office as Reddit traders upend Wall St.
Robinhood looking for NYC office as Reddit traders upend Wall St.
(iStock)
Broker confidence rebounds after challenging year: REBNY
Broker confidence rebounds after challenging year: REBNY
From left: 11 Madison Avenue, Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Photos via Beam Suntory; SL Green)
Beam Suntory will move HQ to 11 Madison Ave from Chicago
Beam Suntory will move HQ to 11 Madison Ave from Chicago
Yelp's 11 Madison and PWC's 300 Madison. (SL Green, Brookfield)
Yelp, PwC test options on Manhattan’s sublease market
Yelp, PwC test options on Manhattan’s sublease market
Four Points by Sheraton Midtown at 326 W 40th Street (Google Maps; iStock)
Recipe for success? Ghost kitchens cut deals with empty hotels
Recipe for success? Ghost kitchens cut deals with empty hotels
Photos courtesy of HAP Investments
HAP Investments unveils new plans for Jersey City high-rise
HAP Investments unveils new plans for Jersey City high-rise
Photo Illustration of BioMed Realty CEO Tim Schoen and Alexandria Real Estate Equities CEO Joel S Marcus. (Getty, BioMed)
Life sciences boom continues with 36M sf in works
Life sciences boom continues with 36M sf in works
From left: Flex’s Shragie Lichtenstein; Piñata’s Lily Liu; NestEgg’s Eachan Fletcher; and Till’s David Sullivan
These startups want to guarantee your rent
These startups want to guarantee your rent
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.