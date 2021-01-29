Open Menu

Pending homes sales dip for fourth straight month, but still break record

Contract signings set new high for December

National /
Jan.January 29, 2021 05:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

An index tracking pending U.S. home sales reported its fourth consecutive monthly drop in December.

The metric, from the National Association of Realtors, fell by 0.3 percent last month, compared with November.

Read more

But it was still the busiest December ever for buyers inking contracts for homes. Contract signings were up 21 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

Though a drop in pending home sales is often thought to indicate a drop in demand from homebuyers, Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, attributed the index’s monthly declines in the fall to the historically low housing inventory.

“There is a high demand for housing and a great number of would-be buyers, and therefore sales should rise with more new listings,” he said in a statement.

He added that he expects home prices to continue to rise with inventory still well below normal.

All regional indices tracking pending sales reported year-over-year gains. As for month-over-month changes from November to December, sales contracts in the Northeast and Southern regions bucked the national downward trend, reporting increases of 3.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

The annual pace of existing home sales in December surpassed the highest on record, which was at the height of the housing bubble in 2006, according to NAR. Supply dropped to the historically low level of just over 1 million homes on the market, which would take under two months to be sold at last month’s pace.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketNational Association of RealtorsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    David Weinreb owns the penthouse at 551 West 21st. (Getty, Foster + Partners)
    Former Howard Hughes exec’s Chelsea PH asks $50M
    Former Howard Hughes exec’s Chelsea PH asks $50M
    (iStock)
    Broker confidence rebounds after challenging year: REBNY
    Broker confidence rebounds after challenging year: REBNY
    Michael Gianaris, Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport support the bill to abolish 421a. (Getty, Jabari Brisport via Twitter, 544 Union)
    Lawmakers vow to end 421a as tenants sue landlords getting tax break
    Lawmakers vow to end 421a as tenants sue landlords getting tax break
    New York Senators James Skoufis, Kevin Thomas, and Brian Kavanagh. (Facebook via Skoufis, Thomas, and Kavanagh respectfully)
    Lawmakers call for stiff penalties, reform after housing discrimination probe
    Lawmakers call for stiff penalties, reform after housing discrimination probe
    Legal Aid’s Judith Goldiner and REBNY’s James Whelan have teamed up. (Getty, REBNY, Legal Aid)
    REBNY, Legal Aid team up to push for more rental assistance
    REBNY, Legal Aid team up to push for more rental assistance
    Celebrities like Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez spent lockdown spurring a luxury residential boom in exclusive enclaves in Miami and Los Angeles.
    What celeb buyers want during the pandemic
    What celeb buyers want during the pandemic
    (Getty)
    Average size of home mortgage nears $400K
    Average size of home mortgage nears $400K
    Home prices surpass 2006 peak levels. (Getty, Unsplash, Photo Illustration by Alison Bushor for The Real Deal)
    US home prices surged 9.5% in November
    US home prices surged 9.5% in November
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.