Open Menu

Retail bloodbath will continue with 10,000 closures this year: report

Some 8,741 stores shut their doors in 2020

National /
Jan.January 29, 2021 02:17 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
8,741 retail stores closed in 2020. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal, Photos via Getty)

8,741 retail stores closed in 2020. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal, Photos via Getty)

Don’t expect brick-and-mortar retail to escape from the discount rack this year, a new report warns.

An analysis released this week predicted that as many as 10,000 retail stores could close nationwide in 2021, Business Insider reported. The study, by Coresight Research, found that 8,741 retail stores shut their doors last year, led by 3,151 apparel store closures.

Read more

Last year was a bloodbath for on-the-ground retailers. The pandemic exacerbated competition from e-commerce, and job losses and restrictions on non-essential shopping threw salt on the wound.

Examples were everywhere. One in every seven chain stores closed in New York City in 2020. Brookfield Property Partners, a major mall owner with 170 retail properties in 43 states, laid off 20 percent of its retail division in September. Store closures from Macy’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap alone accounted for 4,200 store closings.

Analysts predict that closures in 2021 could increase by 14 percent, but there are some segments of retail doing well. Discount stores like Dollar General will add 4,000 stores in 2021, the report estimated. Such stores typically fare well during a recession; 1,669 opened last year. Grocery stores are also expected to fare well.

[BI] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
retail bankruptciesRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mall owners saw dramatic gains before equally dramatic losses. (Macerich, Getty)
Stock market madness: Macerich soars, sinks, and ends up worse off
Stock market madness: Macerich soars, sinks, and ends up worse off
1529 62nd St, Brooklyn, NY (Google Maps)
Mid-market i-sales top $100M for third straight week
Mid-market i-sales top $100M for third straight week
As of November, Target had 1,897 stores nationwide. (iStock)
Target’s expansion continues with takeover of old Kmart stores
Target’s expansion continues with takeover of old Kmart stores
Fabric co-founder, CEO Elram Goren (Getty, Elram Goren via LinkedIn)
Startup wants to bring “micro-warehouses” to vacant retail
Startup wants to bring “micro-warehouses” to vacant retail
Security around Trump Tower to be reduced after 45th POTUS leaves office. (Getty, The Trump Organization)
Fifth Avenue will look different after Trump leaves office
Fifth Avenue will look different after Trump leaves office
Hellcat Annie’s and Scruffy Duffy’s at 637-639 10th Avenue (Google Maps)
Hell’s Kitchen bar owner wants to sell for Bitcoin
Hell’s Kitchen bar owner wants to sell for Bitcoin
Cary Towne Center in North Carolina and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney (Google Maps; Getty)
“Fortnite” game developer will convert mall into massive HQ
“Fortnite” game developer will convert mall into massive HQ
RedSky Principal Benjamin Bernstein and a section of the prooperties along N6th in Williamsburg. (RedSky)
RedSky hands over Williamsburg retail portfolio valued at $145M
RedSky hands over Williamsburg retail portfolio valued at $145M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.