Open Menu

Thor Equities unloads UK logistics portfolio for $415M

Seven warehouses were sold for $85M more than Joe Sitt’s firm paid

New York /
Jan.January 30, 2021 07:00 AM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt (iStock)

Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt (iStock)

Joseph Sitt’s Thor Equities sold its logistics portfolio in the United Kingdom for £303 million, or about $415 million. The sale price appears to be about $85 million more than what Thor paid less than two years ago.

The portfolio consists of seven warehouses in the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT), Daventry; Grove Park, Leicester; The Duke, Burton-on-Trent; Magna Park, Lutterworth; Warth Park, Raunds; Rye Park, Hoddesdon; and Hams Hall, Coleshill.

Read more

Thor, in partnership with Morgan Stanley, acquired the total 2.1 million-square-foot portfolio in December 2019 for about £241 million, or about $330 million, according to IPE Real Assets.

Tenants in the portfolio include DHL, British Gas, Clipper Logistics, Sainsburys, Beko and DSV. The property is fully occupied except for the Magna Park location, a property which Thor says is generating interest from prospective tenants.

“We are thrilled to have taken advantage of the market to complete this transaction at a time when demand is unprecedented for industrial properties, especially this ideally located logistics portfolio of warehouse assets in the U.K.,” Sitt said in a statement.

Fueled by the rising popularity of online shopping, industrial real estate has been one of a few bright spots in the pandemic-ravaged market. Thor, which has been having a tough time with its retail holdings, also benefited from the logistics boom by leasing Amazon 312,000 square feet at a Red Hook, Brooklyn, warehouse.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    amazonCommercial Real EstateIndustrial Real Estatewarehouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mall owners saw dramatic gains before equally dramatic losses. (Macerich, Getty)
    Stock market madness: Macerich soars, sinks, and ends up worse off
    Stock market madness: Macerich soars, sinks, and ends up worse off
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    But the commute is still great: US office occupancy at just 22%
    But the commute is still great: US office occupancy at just 22%
    Linc LIC and Jackson Park (RockRose, Tishman Speyer)
    Two huge Long Island City rentals see occupancy plummet
    Two huge Long Island City rentals see occupancy plummet
    From left: 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 731 Lexington Avenue and Empire State Building (VNO, iStock)
    These real estate stocks could be the next short squeeze
    These real estate stocks could be the next short squeeze
    Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch and Durst Organization chairman Douglas Durst (Getty, iStock)
    Condé Nast considers move to Gold Coast to save money
    Condé Nast considers move to Gold Coast to save money
    Robinhood founders Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt (Robinhood)
    Robinhood looking for NYC office as Reddit traders upend Wall St.
    Robinhood looking for NYC office as Reddit traders upend Wall St.
    (iStock)
    Broker confidence rebounds after challenging year: REBNY
    Broker confidence rebounds after challenging year: REBNY
    (iStock)
    Walmart’s plan to ship packages quicker: robot-staffed mini-warehouses
    Walmart’s plan to ship packages quicker: robot-staffed mini-warehouses
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.