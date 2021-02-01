Nearly a year after the pandemic stopped contract negotiations, commercial landlords and a union representing office security guards and window cleaners have reached new, multi-year deals.

32BJ SEIU and the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations have agreed to a four-year contract for 1,000 security officers working at city office buildings. The deal includes a $1.65 raise in hourly pay over four years and employer-paid health insurance.

“If we are going to grow out of this crisis and pandemic, we need to do it with workers at the center, and we need to invest in our human capital,” said Kyle Bragg, president of 32BJ. “That’s what these contracts are doing.”

He said he hopes the agreement bodes well for another contract being negotiated with security contractors to cover 12,000 officers.

The union also reached a three-year agreement with RAB for 432 city window cleaners, which includes a $2.57 raise over the course of the deal and employer-paid insurance.

The pacts follow a one-year extension of benefits and wages for office security guards and window cleaners. Contract talks kicked off in February but were stalled by the pandemic. In the interim, RAB and 32BJ agreed to renew contracts for these workers for one year.

“I think it was a balancing act on the part of the owners,” said Howard Rothschild, president of the RAB.

He noted that the contractual raises go into effect on July 1 every year, instead of the usual Jan. 1, giving owners a few more months before the initial round of raises kick in. “That was sort of the way we bridged the gap for these types of agreements.”

Throughout the pandemic, 32BJ and the RAB have inked several contracts, including multiple extensions of benefits for laid off workers.