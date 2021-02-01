Open Menu

Developer faces backlash as it boots supermarket

Crown Heights grocer around since 1991 must make way for project

New York /
Feb.February 01, 2021 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Midwood Investment and Development CEO Josh Usdan and Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue (Google Maps)

Midwood Investment and Development CEO Josh Usdan and Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue (Google Maps)

A New York-based developer is facing backlash after telling a supermarket tenant to vacate its Crown Heights store.

Midwood Investment and Development, has notified the Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue that its lease would not be extended beyond the spring, the grocery’s owner, Pablo Espinal, told Bklyner.

Midwood said the developer has been in talks with Espinal for more than two years about the company’s intention to change the use of the property as well as its willingness to work with the supermarket, which has been on a month-to-month deal since last summer. The store had renewed its lease after staving off another development effort in 2014.

Read more

Supermarket closings in the city inevitably trigger an outpouring of criticism and lament from community members and local elected officials.

Akel Williams, a Crown Heights resident, called the Associated’s pending closure a “tragedy” that would make it “much more difficult for our seniors and many who for years have relied on Associated Supermarket to be an affordable food source.”

Alejandra Caraballo, a member of Brooklyn Community Board 9, which represents the area, wrote on Twitter that the store has been a “vital link to access food for so many in Crown Heights.”

“We can’t allow more grocery stores in the neighborhood to close so developers can build condos,” Caraballo said. The site’s zoning allows for a mid-size apartment building.

Associated took over the location from A&P, which opened the store in 1991 and filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

Midwood has yet to file for any demolition or construction permits, according to Bklyner. [Bklyner] — Akiko Matsuda




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynCommercial Real EstateRetail Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    NYC escapees buying commercial real estate in Hudson Valley
    NYC escapees buying commercial real estate in Hudson Valley
    ART: Knotel CEO Amol Sarva and Newmark CEO Barry Gosin (Sarva via Sasha Maslov; Gosin via Newmark)
    Knotel files for bankruptcy, set to be bought by Newmark
    Knotel files for bankruptcy, set to be bought by Newmark
    Brokers think the situation will get worse. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal, photos via Getty)
    UK office and retail vacancies rising at record pace
    UK office and retail vacancies rising at record pace
    Mike Fleiss and his Hanalei home (Getty, Hawaii Life)
    “The Bachelor” creator really thought his Hawaii home was the one
    “The Bachelor” creator really thought his Hawaii home was the one
    Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt (iStock)
    Thor Equities unloads UK logistics portfolio for $415M
    Thor Equities unloads UK logistics portfolio for $415M
    Mall owners saw dramatic gains before equally dramatic losses. (Macerich, Getty)
    Stock market madness: Macerich soars, sinks, and ends up worse off
    Stock market madness: Macerich soars, sinks, and ends up worse off
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    But the commute is still great: US office occupancy at just 22%
    But the commute is still great: US office occupancy at just 22%
    8,741 retail stores closed in 2020. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal, Photos via Getty)
    Retail bloodbath will continue with 10,000 closures this year: report
    Retail bloodbath will continue with 10,000 closures this year: report
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.