Open Menu

Spending on home construction jumps 21% in December

Residential finishes year up nearly 12% from 2019; big drop in hotel building

National /
Feb.February 01, 2021 03:00 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Homebuilding was strong in December and finished the year up 11.8 percent, while all other construction combined was flat in 2020 — and down 3 percent in the private sector, new Census Bureau figures show.

Construction spending overall last year exceeded $1.4 trillion, up 4.7 percent from the year before, according to the bureau’s latest construction report.

Powered by homebuilding, spending also continued to climb month-over-month. Construction edged up in December at a seasonally adjusted annual estimated rate of $1.49 trillion, up 1 percent from the November revised estimate of $1.47 trillion.

The monthly increase was three times greater for residential construction: The seasonally adjusted annual rate in December was 3.1 percent above the revised November estimate.

Residential construction represented almost half of December’s estimated spending. The annual rate of housing-related construction spending in December was up nearly 21 percent year-over-year.

Private construction of single-family homes made up the biggest slice of the month’s spending at an estimated $365 billion, up 23.5 percent from December 2019. Private spending on multifamily construction was estimated at $91 billion, a year-over-year increase of 18 percent.

The continued increases in spending on home construction comes as the inventory of existing homes for sale reaches a historic low, again, with just over 1 million units on the market. At the pace of sales in December, those homes would be sold in less than two months.

Homebuyer demand shows signs of wavering, which many economists attribute to rising prices. The median home price at the end of 2020 for existing homes was $309,800, up nearly 13 percent from a year earlier.

The Case-Shiller index tracking home prices surged in November, surpassing its previous peak of July 2006. And last week the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly survey found that the average size of a home mortgage was nearing $400,000.

Read more

Within non-residential construction, the sectors that saw the biggest declines in spending included lodging, down 24 percent in December from the previous December and 14 percent for the year; manufacturing, down 18 percent for the month and 10 percent for the year; and amusement/recreation, off 16 percent and 7 percent.

Spending on public safety — a tiny category — was the only sector that saw a bigger annual percentage increase than residential, with a 42 percent gain to $15 billion.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateConstructionResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    589 Third Street and 196 Hicks Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    Center Slope townhouse leads Brooklyn luxury sales
    Center Slope townhouse leads Brooklyn luxury sales
    Midwood Investment and Development CEO Josh Usdan and Associated Supermarket at 975 Nostrand Avenue (Google Maps)
    Developer faces backlash as it boots supermarket
    Developer faces backlash as it boots supermarket
    Sen. Mike Gianaris and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Gianaris pushes alternative to ‘cancel rent’
    Gianaris pushes alternative to ‘cancel rent’
    (iStock)
    NYC escapees buying commercial real estate in Hudson Valley
    NYC escapees buying commercial real estate in Hudson Valley
    ART: Knotel CEO Amol Sarva and Newmark CEO Barry Gosin (Sarva via Sasha Maslov; Gosin via Newmark)
    Knotel files for bankruptcy, set to be bought by Newmark
    Knotel files for bankruptcy, set to be bought by Newmark
    Rui Barros, former head of Quarters in the U.S. and Esther Bahne, CEO of Quarters. (Getty, LinkedIn via Rui Barros, Quarters)
    How Quarters’ $300M US expansion ended in bankruptcy
    How Quarters’ $300M US expansion ended in bankruptcy
    Brokers think the situation will get worse. (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal, photos via Getty)
    UK office and retail vacancies rising at record pace
    UK office and retail vacancies rising at record pace
    Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt (iStock)
    Thor Equities unloads UK logistics portfolio for $415M
    Thor Equities unloads UK logistics portfolio for $415M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.