Open Menu

Bespoke Real Estate brokerage expands in South Florida

Firm recently took on exclusive condo listings at Echo Brickell

Miami /
Feb.February 02, 2021 04:15 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cody and Zach Vichinsky with 114 Washington Avenue. (Getty, Palma)

Cody and Zach Vichinsky with 114 Washington Avenue. (Getty, Palma)

Luxury brokerage Bespoke Real Estate is expanding in South Florida with a new office in Miami Beach.

The company, one of the top firms in the Hamptons, inked a lease for space at 119 Washington Avenue, as it plans to capitalize on the migration of ultra high-net worth individuals into South Florida, said Cody Vichinsky, co-founder and president of Bespoke, in an interview with The Real Deal.

The firm is also ramping up in Miami with two exclusive listings, for nearly $50 million and $45 million, at Echo Brickell, a luxury condo tower developed by Property Markets Group.

Bespoke’s new office on Washington Avenue is at the Yukon, which hit the market last year for $45 million. For Bespoke’s five-year lease, Cyril Bijaoui of The Company Real Estate represented the landlord, Yantra 119 LLC, which is led by Giulio Rangoni and Cinzia Zanella. Stefano Santoro of Current Real Estate Advisors represented Bespoke. The brokerage is paying $90 per square foot, blended, for a 2,300-square-foot space, Santoro said. That includes 1,700 square feet indoors and 600 square feet of outdoor space.

Vichinsky said Bespoke’s marketing entity had been active in South Florida for several years, but that the company “made a hard shift over the past year” to expand in the Miami area. Vichinsky and his brother Zach co-founded Bespoke in 2014 and focus only on $10 million and up properties. The company has been collecting data on wealth migration to South Florida for years, Cody Vichinsky said.

“We just felt that it was the right time for us to be able to enter the market in a meaningful way,” he added.

The firm is active in Connecticut, Manhattan, the Gold Coast and the Caribbean. Bespoke differs from other brokerages in that it does not have independent agents, said Vichinsky, comparing it to an investment bank. Bespoke’s nearly 50 employees work under a salaried model.

Ultra wealthy executives and celebrities have increasingly been buying luxury homes in Miami Beach, Indian Creek, Palm Beach and other high-end enclaves of South Florida, especially throughout the pandemic.

Single-family home sales in Miami Beach and the barrier islands, including Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, Fisher Island, Golden Beach, Indian Creek, Key Biscayne, North Bay Village, Sunny Isles Beach and Surfside, surged in the fourth quarter by a whopping 195 percent, according to Douglas Elliman.

Executives are also moving their companies or opening outposts in the region, propelled by the work from home movement and favorable tax environment.

Last year, investment management firm J. Goldman & Co. signed a lease expansion at the Yukon for $92 per square foot, reportedly a record for South Florida.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bespoke Real EstatebrokeragesMiami Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    5800 North Bay Road with Phil Collins and Orlando Bravo (Google Maps, Getty, Wikimedia Commons)
    Private equity billionaire buys Phil Collins’ Miami Beach mansion for $39M
    Private equity billionaire buys Phil Collins’ Miami Beach mansion for $39M
    Peter Thiel with 445 to 441 East Rivo Alto Drive (Getty)
    PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel revealed as buyer of Miami Beach mansions
    PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel revealed as buyer of Miami Beach mansions
    Chris Bosh and his North Bay Road home, 6396 North Bay Road (Getty, One Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Chris Bosh sells waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $15M
    Chris Bosh sells waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $15M
    Phil Collins is in contract to sell his waterfront Miami Beach mansion amid a legal battle with his ex-wife, Orianne Bates. (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Phil Collins finds buyer for waterfront Miami Beach estate listed for $40M
    Phil Collins finds buyer for waterfront Miami Beach estate listed for $40M
    Billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb and renderings of 6440 North Bay. (Third Point, To Better Days Development)
    Billionaire hedge funder Dan Loeb buys waterfront Miami Beach estate: sources
    Billionaire hedge funder Dan Loeb buys waterfront Miami Beach estate: sources
     Jeff Blau and One Ocean (Getty)
    Related Cos. CEO Jeff Blau sells Miami Beach condo
    Related Cos. CEO Jeff Blau sells Miami Beach condo
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee and Palazzo Del Sol, Fisher Island (Photos via Getty; The Jills Zeder Group/photography by Lifestyle Production Group)
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee list Fisher Island condo for $18M
    Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee list Fisher Island condo for $18M
    4404 North Bay Road with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (One Sotheby's, Google Maps, Getty)
    Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown
    Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.