Open Menu

Council speaker, member trash Eichner project near Botanic Garden

Unusual move follows Mayor de Blasio’s opposition, certification by planning agency

New York /
Feb.February 02, 2021 11:01 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Crown Heights Council member Laurie Cumbo denounced Bruce Eicher's rezoning request. (Getty, Lincoln Equities)

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Crown Heights Council member Laurie Cumbo denounced Bruce Eicher’s rezoning request. (Getty, Lincoln Equities)

 

City Council leaders just put another nail in the coffin of Bruce Eichner’s big Crown Heights project.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Crown Heights Council member Laurie Cumbo issued a joint statement denouncing the rezoning Eichner requested to build his two 35-story tower project at 960 Franklin Avenue.

At the crux of the issue are concerns that the apartment towers’ shadows would damage horticulture at the Botanic Garden, Brooklyn’s top tourist attraction.

“The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a priceless public asset that must be preserved for generations to come and we will not support any proposal that will harm the Garden,” the joint statement said.

The announcement came just after the City Planning Commission voted on Monday to certify the rezoning proposal, which is not an approval but starts the seven-month public review that leads to a City Planning Commission vote, a Council vote and a mayoral sign-off.

Development proposals often face opposition at the outset of the process and are altered substantially during negotiations. But the early objections to Eichner’s Continuum project have been unusual: Not only did the Council speaker savage it, but last month Mayor Bill De Blasio came out against it.

The backlash raises the possibility that the elected officials will demand height reductions so severe as to make the project uneconomical, given Eichner’s plan to make half of its apartments affordable.

Eichner has expressed a willingness to go back to the drawing board. But withdrawing the application would compel him to start from scratch, costing the project substantial time and money.

De Blasio’s opposition to the development shocked opponents and supporters alike, as de Blasio had endorsed the project in February 2020 when a critic of it called him on Brian Lehrer’s radio show. Although his office later said he was confusing the project with another one nearby, his sentiments about housing affordability being more important than shadows seemed to bode well for Eichner.

“I don’t think it ruins the garden forever. I just don’t. I don’t take that position,” the mayor said at the time. “I would love it if we could have a city that could be a city for everyone and affordable and we could keep some of the exact scale and aesthetics we had previously. I would love it if we could achieve those things, but we’re in this new world.”

But in a later statement, de Blasio said the project was “grossly out of scale with the neighborhood” and would inhibit plant growth at the garden.

Eichner had said the project would have helped reduce the city’s need for affordable housing. About half of the 1,578 units of housing would be below market rate, according to the developer.

The mayor’s reversal was also a blow to unions, who were in line to build, finance and work in the project.

De Blasio said that the Franklin Avenue development “would harm the research and educational work carried out by one of this city’s prized cultural institutions.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bruce eichnercrown heights

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ian Bruce Eichner and Madison Square Park Tower
    Ian Bruce Eichner gets $45M for Flatiron penthouses
    Ian Bruce Eichner gets $45M for Flatiron penthouses
    1074 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps)
    Crown Heights tenants sue infamous landlord for rent overcharges
    Crown Heights tenants sue infamous landlord for rent overcharges
    Phara Souffrant and Assemblymember Walter Mosley (Credit: YouTube and Getty Images)
    Tenant organizer challenging incumbent doesn’t think “anyone should be paying rent”
    Tenant organizer challenging incumbent doesn’t think “anyone should be paying rent”
    Such investments have become a critical source of financing for New York real estate projects in recent years. (Credit: iStock)
    Preferred equity plays are on the rise, but what’s the catch?
    Preferred equity plays are on the rise, but what’s the catch?
    Brooklyn Botanic Garden fears being left in the shade by proposed condo towers
    Brooklyn Botanic Garden fears being left in the shade by proposed condo towers
    Brooklyn Botanic Garden fears being left in the shade by proposed condo towers
    Here are new details on Bruce Eichner’s megaproject in Crown Heights
    Here are new details on Bruce Eichner’s megaproject in Crown Heights
    Here are new details on Bruce Eichner’s megaproject in Crown Heights
    Bruce Eichner buys $20M condo at his Madison Square Park Tower
    Bruce Eichner buys $20M condo at his Madison Square Park Tower
    Bruce Eichner buys $20M condo at his Madison Square Park Tower
    Cassena Care lands $61M loan for Crown Heights nursing facility
    Cassena Care lands $61M loan for Crown Heights nursing facility
    Cassena Care lands $61M loan for Crown Heights nursing facility
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.