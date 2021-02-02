Open Menu

Daughter of casino magnate Neil Bluhm buys $20M condo

Deal for 520 Park Ave went into contract Jan. 21 and closed the next day

Feb.February 02, 2021 01:15 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Meredith Bluhm-Wolf, daughter of real estate and casino magnate Neil Bluhm, has purchased a $20 million condo at Zeckendorf Development’s 520 Park Avenue.

Bluhm-Wolf went into contract to buy the sponsor unit on Jan. 21 and closed the next day, property records show.

Measuring 4,628 square feet, the 26th-floor unit has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Its original offering price was $24.45 million, a document filed with the attorney general’s office shows.

The $20 million sale price means the deal pencils out at $4,321 per square foot.

Neil Bluhm, a Chicago real estate mogul and partner in Midwest Gaming & Entertainment, started out as a lawyer before co-founding Walton Street Capital, a private equity real estate investment firm based in Chicago, in 1994.

He owns several trophy properties across the country, including a townhouse in Palm Beach that he recently bought for $7.4 million.

Meredith Bluhm-Wolf is one of three children the magnate had with his ex-wife, Barbara Bluhm-Kaul.

Bluhm-Wolf, who is based in Chicago, did not respond to a request for comment about the recent purchase. Louis Buckworth, the director of sales at 520 Park Avenue, also did not respond.

Designed by Robert A.M. Stern, the condo has 35 units and a total projected sellout of $1.26 billion. Noteable buyers in the building include billionaire investment banker Ken Moelis and PR executive Ronn Torossian.




