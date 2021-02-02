Open Menu

TRD Tips: Selling luxury real estate during a pandemic

Douglas Elliman agent Lauren Muss talks with editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott about closing deals in 2020

New York /
Feb.February 02, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
“The home has become more important than ever and will be more important than ever,” real estate agent Lauren Muss told The Real Deal in October when discussing the promises and possibilities of putting older homes on the market during the pandemic.

A top broker at Douglas Elliman, Muss has grossed $6 billion in sales throughout her career. She recently sat down with TRD editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott talk about the challenges and opportunities of selling luxury apartments during a pandemic.

For every person fleeing to Miami or the Hamptons, she says, there are just as many New Yorkers who are here to stay — and are using the drop in prices as a chance to upgrade to new, bigger apartments.

“People are here, people realize we’re going to be fine,” she said.

Watch the video above to learn more.

