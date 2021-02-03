Open Menu

A Simon mall falls to foreclosure

Deutsche Bank foreclosed on 1.2M sf Town Center in suburban Atlanta

National /
Feb.February 03, 2021 04:15 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon and Town Center at Cobb Mall (Getty, Google Maps, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

Simon Property Group CEO David Simon and Town Center at Cobb Mall (Getty, Google Maps, iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

Simon Property Group has lost control of a mall in suburban Atlanta, more bad news for one of the country’s largest retail landlords that has seen income plunge due to the pandemic.

Deutsche Bank foreclosed on Simon’s Town Center at Cobb Mall, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. In November, a report in Trepp identified three malls where Simon indicated it could give up to lenders.

Deutsche was the lead lender and trustee of a $200 million loan backing the 1.2 million-square-foot Town Center. That CMBS loan was transferred to special servicing in June for payment default, Trepp noted.

Deutsche and other investors will now manage the property. They had looked to sell the mall with bids starting at $130 million, according to the report. A live auction was held outside on Tuesday, but there were no bids.

The Town Center has over 170 stores including Macy’s, H&M and JCPenney. The property was about 85 percent occupied, according to Trepp.

Simon did not return a call for comment.

Since the pandemic, large mall owners like Simon, Starwood Capital Group and Brookfield Property Partners have sought to turn over malls to their lenders. Brookfield handed the keys over to its lender on the 1.3 million square-foot North Point Mall in nearby Fulton County, Georgia, earlier this year through a deed-in-lieu. Brookfield had several other malls that were in default and that it could give up on, according to a TRD analysis.

Mall traffic has dropped significantly across the U.S. because of Covid restrictions and consumer hesitation that have led to a rapid rise in e-commerce shopping. Some retailers have also declared bankruptcy or stopped paying rent on their mall space, further squeezing operators.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
cmbsDeutsche BankRetailshopping mallssimon property group

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Donald Trump and Rosemary Vrablic (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Real estate deal prompted resignation of Trump’s longtime banker
Real estate deal prompted resignation of Trump’s longtime banker
Jeff Bezos (Getty, Amazon/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)
Amazon’s real estate footprint ballooned in 2020
Amazon’s real estate footprint ballooned in 2020
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with his Beverly Hills estate, 5 Manhattan West and 212 Fifth Avenue (Photos via Getty; Pinterest; Wikipedia Commons; City Realty)
Jeff Bezos, who turned real estate upside down, quits
Jeff Bezos, who turned real estate upside down, quits
Photo illustration of Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Indoor dining will resume in NYC on Valentine’s Day
Indoor dining will resume in NYC on Valentine’s Day
(iStock)
The real story of real estate’s loss to street vendors
The real story of real estate’s loss to street vendors
Four of the malls in question: Crossroads Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Mall St. Matthews in Louisville, Kentucky, North Point Mall in Alpharetta, Georgia and Park Place Mall in Tucson, Arizona. (Crossroads Center, Mall St. Matthews, North Point, Park Place)
Return to lender: 10 malls Brookfield may give up, and why
Return to lender: 10 malls Brookfield may give up, and why
(Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Landlords increasingly turn to lawsuits against nonpaying retailers
Landlords increasingly turn to lawsuits against nonpaying retailers
Photo Illustration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty; iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Cuomo reverses course, says indoor dining will return to NYC soon
Cuomo reverses course, says indoor dining will return to NYC soon
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.