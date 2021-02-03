Open Menu

Cadre launches fund targeting small real estate investors

$400M fund will bring in investors for as little as $5K

National /
Feb.February 03, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cadre CEO Ryan Williams (Getty, iStock)

Cadre CEO Ryan Williams (Getty, iStock)

Real estate investing firm Cadre is making good on its previous promise to start a real estate fund targeting opportunities brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is launching a new $400 million fund that’s meant to make it easier for individual investors, financial advisors and institutions to invest in real estate, according to Forbes.

“I believe we are entering a period that will potentially be a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in attractively-priced properties,” Ryan Williams, the company’s founder and CEO, told the publication.

Investors in Cadre’s Direct Access Fund must be qualified, but if they meet the conditions, they can buy in with minimum per-property checks of as low as $5,000. Since its 2014 founding, the company has distributed more than $168 million to its investors.

Read more

Williams told the publication that the firm is also upping its commitment to working with minority-owned real estate firms, with 10 percent of Cadre’s portfolio dedicated to those operators. He aims to eventually get that number up to 20 percent. He also aims to have between 5 and 10 percent of Cadre’s cash held at black-owned banks.

Despite an early dip in revenue, and subsequent layoffs, the pandemic hasn’t had a huge impact on Cadre’s $3 billion real estate portfolio, which is largely made up of multifamily properties but also includes office and life sciences assets. For the multifamily properties it manages, rent collections stayed strong, averaging north of 96 percent between April and December 2020.

[Forbes] — Sasha Jones




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateReal Estate and FinanceReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Macerich CEO Thomas E. Hern. (Macerich)
    Macerich looks to tap investors after stings from Covid then day traders
    Macerich looks to tap investors after stings from Covid then day traders
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with his Beverly Hills estate, 5 Manhattan West and 212 Fifth Avenue (Photos via Getty; Pinterest; Wikipedia Commons; City Realty)
    Jeff Bezos, who turned real estate upside down, quits
    Jeff Bezos, who turned real estate upside down, quits
    1345 Sixth Avenue, 11 Madison Avenue top the list of January deals. (Sapir, WikiMedia)
    Manhattan office availability hits record-high 14.9%
    Manhattan office availability hits record-high 14.9%
    40 Rector Street and Seth Pilevsky (Photos via Google Maps; Literally Stories)
    Mid-market sales fall off after strong start to 2021
    Mid-market sales fall off after strong start to 2021
    Clockwise from top left: USGS Menlo Park campus, NIKE Site in Gaithersburg, Maryland and Southwest Fisheries Science Center in Pacific Grove, California (Google Maps, iStock)
    Government auction includes old missile site, land with ocean views
    Government auction includes old missile site, land with ocean views
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Spending on home construction jumps 21% in December
    Spending on home construction jumps 21% in December
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.