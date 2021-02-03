Open Menu

Low rates give home refinancings a boost

Meanwhile, requests for loans to buy homes ticked up 0.1% as prices rise

National /
Feb.February 03, 2021 07:00 AM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Home Mortgage Applications Surge Due to Refinancing

(iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

 

The average home acquisition loan inched a little bit closer to $400,000 last week while overall purchase volume lagged. But lower interest rates drove refinancing activity.

An index tracking the volume of applications to buy homes was unchanged last week, ticking up a slight 0.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s survey.

The metric, known as the purchase index, had dropped 4 percent the prior week. But the loan size requested by applicants rose to another historic high. The average purchase loan size was $398,600, up from $395,200 the week before.

Read more

Meanwhile, an index tracking mortgage applications to refinance homes surged 11 percent last week, compared to the week prior. Refinancing accounted for more than 71 percent of the total applications for home loans last week.

Joel Kan, MBA’s head of industry forecasting, attributed that to mortgage rates dropping three basis points.

“The one-week reversal in the recent upswing in rates drove an increase,” he said in a statement.

The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 2.92 percent last week, down from 2.95 percent the previous week. The rate for jumbo loans was 3.12 percent, a four basis point drop from 3.17 percent before.

Kan attributed the virtually unchanged number of requests to buy homes to rising prices, a strong pace of sales and tight housing inventory.

MBA’s weekly survey covers 75 percent of the residential mortgage market and has been running since 1990.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketMortgagesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Triplemint CEO David Walker with Carol Marrone and Owen Berkowitz (iStock)
    Triplemint moves into Westchester with Elliman team
    Triplemint moves into Westchester with Elliman team
    Cody and Zach Vichinsky with 114 Washington Avenue. (Getty, Palma)
    Bespoke Real Estate brokerage expands in South Florida
    Bespoke Real Estate brokerage expands in South Florida
    Divvy Homes CEO Adena Hefets. (Twitter, Divvy)
    Divvy, which helps renters become owners, raises $110M
    Divvy, which helps renters become owners, raises $110M
    Douglas Elliman's Lauren Muss
    TRD Tips: Selling luxury real estate during a pandemic
    TRD Tips: Selling luxury real estate during a pandemic
    589 Third Street and 196 Hicks Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    Center Slope townhouse leads Brooklyn luxury sales
    Center Slope townhouse leads Brooklyn luxury sales
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Spending on home construction jumps 21% in December
    Spending on home construction jumps 21% in December
    Sen. Mike Gianaris and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Gianaris pushes alternative to ‘cancel rent’
    Gianaris pushes alternative to ‘cancel rent’
    Rui Barros, former head of Quarters in the U.S. and Esther Bahne, CEO of Quarters. (Getty, LinkedIn via Rui Barros, Quarters)
    How Quarters’ $300M US expansion ended in bankruptcy
    How Quarters’ $300M US expansion ended in bankruptcy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.