Open Menu

CoreLogic finds buyer in $6B deal

CoStar outbid despite higher, all-stock offer for real estate data firm

National /
Feb.February 04, 2021 11:11 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: CoreLogic CEO Frank Martell, Stone Point Capital CEO Charles Davis and Insight Partners' Deven Parekh (Getty; Stone Point; Insight; iStock)

From left: CoreLogic CEO Frank Martell, Stone Point Capital CEO Charles Davis and Insight Partners’ Deven Parekh (Getty; Stone Point; Insight; iStock)

The competition to buy CoreLogic is over.

Private equity firms Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners agreed to buy the real estate data firm for $6 billion, the companies said Thursday. The firms beat out CoStar and Warburg Pincus, which were also in the running.

The end was something of a plot twist in the monthslong sale process, given CoStar and Warburg made a higher, all-stock bid, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Read more

The sale price, which amounts to $80 a share, is a 51 percent premium on CoreLogic’s stock price in June. That’s when activist investors Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings offered $65 a share.

CoreLogic competes with Zillow, Redfin and Realtor.com to provide residential real estate data. It’s an area where CoStar is quickly making its mark after cementing its position as the dominant commercial real estate data firm. CoStar has spent billions to acquire residential firms in the past two years. In November, it shelled out $250 million to buy Homesnap, a national search portal. [WSJ] — E.B. Solomont




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    corelogicCoStarlistings dataMLS

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: PLS founders David Parnes, Mauricio Umansky, James Harris and Chris Dyson and (The Agency RE)
    Pocket listing service is back with a new website
    Pocket listing service is back with a new website
    CoStar CEO Andy Florance and CREXi founder Michael DeGiorgio (Photos via CoStar on YouTube; CREXi)
    Back in court: CoStar sues rival over “massive” copyright infringement
    Back in court: CoStar sues rival over “massive” copyright infringement
    CoStar CEO Andy Florance (Getty)
    CoStar’s revenue rises, but profits drop
    CoStar’s revenue rises, but profits drop
    Rich Barton, Howard Lorber, Jay Hennick, Brett White
    Real estate firms are raising billions in debt and equity. Here’s why
    Real estate firms are raising billions in debt and equity. Here’s why
    CoStar CEO Andrew Florance (Credit: Getty, iStock)
    CoStar adding $1.25B to war chest
    CoStar adding $1.25B to war chest
    David Baker of Baker New York, CoStar CEO Andrew Florance and James Wacht of Lee & Associates (Credit: Baker; CoStar via YouTube; Lee & Associates)
    CoStar unmoved as NYC brokers seek discounts
    CoStar unmoved as NYC brokers seek discounts
    CoStar Group's Andrew Florance (Credit: CoStar)
    CoStar draws $745M from credit line
    CoStar draws $745M from credit line
    CoStar CEO Andy Florance and RentPath CEO Marc Lefar (Credit: Getty Images)
    CoStar acquires troubled rental listings firm for $588M
    CoStar acquires troubled rental listings firm for $588M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.