Open Menu

Global real estate investment bounced back in Q4

US deal volume nearly doubled quarter-over-quarter; multifamily and industrial held strong

National Insights /
Feb.February 04, 2021 07:00 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

(iStock/Illustration by Alexis Manrodt for The Real Deal)

Global commercial real estate investment ended 2020 on a strong note, with deal volume rising 84 percent in the final three months of the year following a drastic slowdown early in the pandemic.

CRE deals worldwide totaled $290 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the all-time high of $364 billion in the same quarter of 2019, according to a new report from CBRE. For the full year, global CRE deal volume was down 26 percent from 2019.

“The Q4 rebound was significant in all three global regions, as the promise of vaccine deployment and continued economic recovery buoyed investor sentiment,” CBRE analysts wrote. Despite a resurgence of Covid cases in parts of the world, “Q4 performance is grounds for an optimistic outlook for 2021.”

The year-end surge was led by the Americas, and the U.S. market in particular, which saw deal volume rise 97 percent quarter-over-quarter to $135 billion, or 47 percent of total global volume.

For the full year, CRE investment in the U.S. was down 34 percent. In Canada, it was down 29 percent, and in Brazil it fell 15 percent. In Mexico, it plunged 57 percent year-over-year.

Multifamily leads the way

Multifamily and industrial properties accounted for 62 percent of deal volume, up from 53 percent in 2019. These asset classes have remained attractive to investors “due to their stable outlooks and proven resilience amid the pandemic uncertainty,” CBRE’s report said.

For all of 2020, European markets saw the smallest decline in deal volume, at 17 percent. Germany, the U.K. and the Netherlands drove a 84 percent quarter-over-quarter surge to end the year, while Denmark, Switzerland and Norway saw more investment activity in 2020 than in 2019.

As in the Americas, multifamily and industrial deals gained ground in 2020, accounting for 38 percent of total activity compared to 30 percent a year before.

“Looking ahead, recent reintroductions of lockdown measures may weigh on investor sentiment in early 2021,” the report said, while also noting that investors anticipate more distressed sales.

Read more

In the Asia Pacific, investment activity in the fourth quarter of 2020 was nearly equal to that of Q4 2019, demonstrating “the economic benefits of an effective pandemic response,” according to CBRE.

India stood out as a major destination for global real estate investment in 2020, with deal volume rising 11 percent year-over-year. Big transactions there included Brookfield’s acquisition of a $2 billion office portfolio and Blackstone’s acquisition of a $1.2 billion retail portfolio in the country.

Deal volume in South Korea also rose year-over-year, by 6 percent, while activity in Japan and Taiwan dropped by 2 and 6 percent respectively.

CBRE is predicting a 15 to 20 percent increase in global CRE investment volume this year, in light of accommodative monetary policies, additional fiscal stimulus and progress on vaccine deployment around the world.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBREInternational real estateInvestment SalesTRD Insights

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    BentallGreenOak founder Sonny Kalsi and 2300 Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn (Photos via BentallGreenOak; Google Maps)
    Amazon warehouse in Brooklyn sells for $46M
    Amazon warehouse in Brooklyn sells for $46M
    40 Rector Street and Seth Pilevsky (Photos via Google Maps; Literally Stories)
    Mid-market sales fall off after strong start to 2021
    Mid-market sales fall off after strong start to 2021
    From left: 860 Washington Street, Meadow Partners Managing Partner Jeff Kaplan and Calpers CEO Marcie Frost (Photos via Meadow Partners; Calpers; CNY Group)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at 860 Washington
    Here’s what tenants are paying at 860 Washington
    Investcorp CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem (iStock)
    Investcorp buys five apartment buildings across US
    Investcorp buys five apartment buildings across US
    1529 62nd St, Brooklyn, NY (Google Maps)
    Mid-market i-sales top $100M for third straight week
    Mid-market i-sales top $100M for third straight week
    Clockwise from top left: Seattle, Boston and New York City (Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Real estate prices fell more in Manhattan than anywhere else in 2020
    Real estate prices fell more in Manhattan than anywhere else in 2020
    Related’s Stephen Ross and 265-275 Cherry Street (Google Maps; Getty)
    NYC investment sales showed signs of recovery at end of 2020
    NYC investment sales showed signs of recovery at end of 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.