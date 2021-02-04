Open Menu

Hedge fund manager pleads guilty to fraud in Neiman Marcus bankruptcy

Dan Kamensky could face up to 18 months in prison

National /
Feb.February 04, 2021 10:35 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Marble Ridge Capital LP’s Dan Kamensky and Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards in New York (Getty; Jewish National Fund)

Marble Ridge Capital LP’s Dan Kamensky and Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards in New York (Getty; Jewish National Fund)

Dan Kamensky, the founder of hedge fund Marble Ridge Capital, has pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud related to Neiman Marcus, according to the Department of Justice.

Kamensky was involved in a scheme to pressure a rival bidder to abandon its higher bid for assets included in Neiman’s bankruptcy proceedings so that Marble Ridge could obtain those assets for a lower price. He was arrested in September.

“Daniel Kamensky abused his position as a committee member in the Neiman Marcus Bankruptcy to corrupt the process for distributing assets and take extra profits for himself and his hedge fund,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a DOJ statement.

Read more

“Kamensky predicted in his own words to a colleague: ‘Do you understand…I can go to jail?’… ‘this is going to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,’” Strauss continued. “His fraud has indeed come to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and now has been revealed in open court.”

Neiman filed for bankruptcy in May, and announced in July that it would permanently shutter its flagship store in Hudson Yards.

Kamensky’s tensions with the high-end department store date back to at least 2018, when he led a legal campaign against the chain’s private equity owners.

But after Neiman filed for bankruptcy, Marble Ridge offered 20 cents on the dollar to buy shares of MyTheresa, the retailer’s ecommerce business, from creditors. When Kamensky learned that a Jefferies client was considering buying the shares at a higher price, he allegedly attempted to use his influence with the bank to kill the deal.

Kamensky could face between 12 to 18 months in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for May 7.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    department of justicehedge fundsHudson Yards

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    The Observation Deck at Hudson Yards (Credit: Adam Pogoff)
    Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
    Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Gotham's Joel Picket and David Picket with 538 10th Ave. (Google Maps)
    Gotham plans massive mixed-use building on Far West Side
    Gotham plans massive mixed-use building on Far West Side
    The Vessel at Hudson Yards (Getty)
    Related closes Vessel after third suicide
    Related closes Vessel after third suicide
    David Boies and 55 Hudson Yards (Getty, Google Maps)
    Boies Schiller seeks to shed Hudson Yards office space
    Boies Schiller seeks to shed Hudson Yards office space
    Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards and Geoffroy van Raemdonck (Getty)
    Neiman Marcus exits bankruptcy $4B lighter
    Neiman Marcus exits bankruptcy $4B lighter
    Barclays CEO Jes Staley and Hudson Yards (Getty)
    Barclays eyes big move to Hudson Yards
    Barclays eyes big move to Hudson Yards
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.